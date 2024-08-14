Malaysian Photographer Annice Lyn Shines On Global Stage As Photos Of Imane Khelif Go Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian Annice Lyn has captured the world’s attention with her exceptional talent and inspiring journey from ice skater to award-winning photographer.

Recently, she added another feather to her cap by photographing Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, showcasing her ability to capture powerful emotions.

On Instagram, Lyn shared several photos she took of Imane saying she wanted to capture the boxer’s spirit.

“Khelif’s journey to the gold was marked by resilience, particularly in the face of intense online scrutiny and controversy regarding her gender eligibility, which had been questioned earlier in the year. Despite these challenges, she remained focused and dedicated, making her triumph even more significant,” Lyn said.

According to Lyn, the photos of Imane were shot on Canon for the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

Imane too shared the photos on her own Instagram with the caption “Dream is reality”.

Here’s a closer look at Lyn’s background and some interesting facts about her remarkable career.

Annice Lyn; Who Is She?

Annice Lyn is a Malaysian photojournalist and former competitive figure skater whose work has garnered international acclaim.

Lyn’s passion for storytelling through visual arts allows her to highlight themes of culture, sports, and social issues in her photography.

Her journey from the ice rink to the camera lens has been nothing short of extraordinary, with her work featured in numerous prestigious publications around the globe.

Wait, She Was A Former Figure Skater?

Yes, she was! Lyn’s background in figure skating has played a significant role in shaping her photographic career.

According to World Of Buzz, she began skating at the age of 13, a relatively late start in the sport, but quickly developed a deep connection with the ice.

However, her skating career was cut short by a severe accident that left her wheelchair-bound for three days.

Following the incident, Lyn’s former coach encouraged her to explore photography professionally, recognizing her natural talent through the images she shared on social media.

This pivotal moment marked the beginning of her transition from athlete to visual storyteller, where she has since made a substantial impact.

Despite having no formal training in photography, Lyn‘s natural talent for visual storytelling quickly became apparent.

She focused on capturing not just action shots but also the behind-the-scenes stories of athletes, providing an unfiltered glimpse into their lives and the situations surrounding their sports.

Her work caught the attention of the Malaysia Ice Skating Federation, leading to her becoming the official photographer for the 12th National Figure Skating Championship.

This opportunity opened doors to larger events, such as the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, and ultimately led to her being the first female Malaysian photographer accredited for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Lyn’s career continued to soar as she covered the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games and worked with international agencies like Getty Images as a Malaysian correspondent.

What Are Her Recent Acheivements?

Annice Lyn recently made history by becoming the only Malaysian to win GOLD at the 2023 World Sports Photography Awards.

Competing against 700 professionals from over 70 countries, Lyn’s winning photo captured a breathtaking moment during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

World Of Buzz reports that the image features Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova performing the “death drop,” one of the most challenging stunts in figure skating.

This achievement is particularly notable for a photographer from Southeast Asia, where opportunities to capture winter sports are rare due to the region’s tropical climate.

BTW, She Recently Worked With Victoria’s Secret!

Lyn continued to break barriers as one of the co-founders of Women Photographers Malaysia (WPM), a collective that promotes gender and cultural inclusivity in the visual arts.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, WPM partnered with Victoria’s Secret to produce the brand’s first campaign in Malaysia led by an all-female creative team, as reported by Tatler.

The campaign featured local talents and promoted Victoria’s Secret’s new T-shirt bra collection.

The partnership marked a significant milestone in the visual arts scene, which has seen more female content creators, photographers, and videographers rise to prominence in recent years.

A True Girlboss: Forbes 30 Under 30 for Gender Equality Advocacy

Lyn’s efforts to bridge the gender gap in the photography industry have earned her a spot on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Lyn co-founded Women Photographers Malaysia in 2020 after realizing just how male-dominated the industry was during her coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics, where only 10% of the 774 accredited photographers were female.

As the only female Malaysian photographer at the Games, Lyn was determined to promote gender equality within the industry.

WPM supports female photographers through workshops, meet-ups, and community-driven events, fostering a more inclusive environment for women in photography.

A Trailblazer and Inspiration

Lyn’s journey from figure skater to award-winning photographer is an inspiring story of resilience, talent, and determination.

Her achievements continue to put Malaysia on the global map, and her advocacy for gender equality is paving the way for future generations of female photographers.

Lyn stands as a testament to breaking barriers and pursuing one’s passion, no matter the challenges.

