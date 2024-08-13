Uncle Roger Says KL Restaurant Will Be Halal!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Comedian Nigel Ng who is behind the iconic Uncle Roger persona confirms that the restaurant he is opening in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur will be halal.

This was announced in his latest video on his social media account.

Ng, 33, a Malaysian who is now based in the United Kingdom, first dropped the announcement that he was opening a restaurant here in July but kept the location secret.



He revealed that the restaurant was set to open its doors sometime later this year.



READ MORE: Uncle Roger’s Big Announcement: From YouTube Sensation To Restaurant In Malaysia

Earlier this month, a photo went viral of the outlet all boarded up with his famous tagline “Haiyaa” teasing what’s to come.

The opening was said to be in September at Pavilion KL, with the eatery promising to offer a taste of Uncle Roger’s culinary vision.

READ MORE: Fuiyoh! Get Ready For Uncle Roger’s 1st Restaurant In KL!

Just a few hours ago, Ng dropped his announcement video, this time with a confirmed opening date!

FUIYOH! Uncle Roger opening first restaurant in Malaysia 🧡



– Opening: September 11th at the Pavilion KL.

– ⁠The Restaurant will be halal.

– Come dress as Uncle Roger on Sept 14th to break Guinness world record. pic.twitter.com/kizS3ktG3N — Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) (@MrNigelNg) August 12, 2024

He said while the “menu has not been completely finalized yet”, fans can expect his “fried rice with MSG”.

On 14 September, Ng will attempt to break a Guinness World Record of a gathering with the most people dressed up as a YouTube character.

Yes, that means he is inviting all of us to show up at the restaurant dressed like Uncle Roger, in an orange collared polo t-shirt and black pants with white sneakers.

There’s also a list of accessories that you can carry to look like Uncle Roger which include a black phone case belt.

The first 300 people to turn up looking like him will also get a discount voucher for his restaurant.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.