Someone In Singapore Put Up Jalur Gemilang Outside A HDB Flat – Did You Know This Is Illegal?

As National Day celebrations approach, the display of flags becomes a common sight across Malaysia. However, more flags also mean more opportunities for flag-related mistakes.

Several incidents in Singapore highlight this issue.

According to Stomp, several Singapore flags were improperly displayed in a hawker center, hung back to back with the crescent and stars facing the wrong way.

In another case, a Malaysian flag was spotted outside a HDB flat, next to a Singapore flag, sparking outrage among residents.

Just like Malaysia, Singapore too celebrates their Independence Day in August. While ours is on the 31st, their Independence Day is on the 9th.

In a video of the incident which has since gone viral, some pointed out that there is a law against flying the flag of a foreign country, except under certain conditions.

Singapore’s Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949 states that “no person shall display in public or at or within any school any foreign national emblem”.

The flag of another country falls under the category of foreign national emblem.

There are some exceptions and this law does not apply to those who are accredited as diplomatic representatives of a foreign power or those in the service of a Commonwealth government recognised by Singapore, among others.

Flags of foreign countries can be displayed on ships and aircraft.

Those who commit this offence can be arrested by Singapore police without a warrant.

If found guilty, they can be fined not exceeding S$500 or sentenced to a jail term of not more than six months or both.

For corporate bodies, the fine cannot exceed S$1,000.

What about Malaysia?

Respecting the Jalur Gemilang is not just about patriotism, it’s also about following the law and yes we have a law on foreign national emblems too.

Our National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949 reads pretty much the same as Singapore’s, that “no person shall display in public or at or within any school any national emblem”, with several exceptions. We have the same fine and jail punishment, except ours is in Ringgit Malaysia.

As for our own Jalur Gemilang, there are laws in place for those who disrespect the flag.

Sections 3 and 5 of Act 414 (Emblems and Names [Prevention of Improper Use]) state that anyone found guilty of misusing the flag can face fines of up to RM20,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

Improperly displaying the flag is also a serious offense.

Acts that insult or provoke the flag can lead to prosecution under the Sedition Act 1948, with penalties including up to three years in prison, a fine of RM5,000, or both.

It’s safe to say that flag etiquette is no joke, so let’s abide by the simple laws in respecting our national flag.

These incidents emphasize the importance of understanding and following flag etiquette. To prevent similar errors this coming Merdeka Day, here are a few ways to correctly display the Jalur Gemilang.

1. Don’t Let the Flag Touch the Ground

One of the most important rules of flag etiquette is that the Jalur Gemilang should never touch the ground.

This is considered highly disrespectful. Ensure that the flag is always properly hoisted and secured to prevent it from falling or touching the ground.

2. Hang the Flag Correctly

When displaying the Jalur Gemilang, ensure it is hung correctly with the crescent and star on the top left as viewed by a person facing the flag.

This applies whether the flag is displayed vertically or horizontally.

3. Avoid Flying a Damaged or Worn-Out Flag

Flying a damaged or worn-out Jalur Gemilang is not only disrespectful but also against the rules outlined in the Flag and Heraldic Emblems of Malaysia Act 1963.

The flag should always be in pristine condition when displayed. If your flag is faded, torn, or frayed, it’s time to replace it with a new one.

4. Proper Positioning of the Flag

The Jalur Gemilang should always be given the place of honor when displayed with other flags.

It should be positioned above or at the center of other flags, ensuring it stands out as the national symbol.

5. Ensure Proper Illumination At Night

The law requires that the Jalur Gemilang be visible and treated with respect even in the dark.

If you plan to leave the flag flying after sunset, it must be properly illuminated. Hence, if you can’t provide appropriate lighting, it’s best to lower the flag at dusk.

Fly the Flag with Pride and Respect

By following these simple guidelines, we can avoid common mistakes and possibly any legal troubles in regards to improper use of our Jalur Gemilang.

Let’s remember that the Jalur Gemilang is more than just a piece of fabric, as it’s a symbol of our nation’s history, values, and unity.

On this coming Merdeka Day, let’s celebrate with pride while ensuring that our national flag, the Jalur Gemilang, is displayed with the utmost respect and care.

