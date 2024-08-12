[Watch] Motorcyclist in JB Goes Viral For Clearing Traffic, Aiding Ambulance in Emergency

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Road users are generally aware of the need to make way for emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars.

However, there are still instances where drivers fail to cooperate, sometimes due to irresponsibility or because of heavy traffic conditions that make it difficult to move.

That was not the case with a motorcyclist from Johor Bahru when a video of him taking the initiative to clear the road for an ambulance en route to a hospital went viral on social media and turned many heads.

As traffic was congested, the rider moved ahead of the ambulance and signalled other drivers to make way, mimicking the role of a traffic police officer.

The video was posted on a TikTok account known as @suhaidalily.

The video is believed to have been recorded by a nurse.

The rider known as @bunnyjohor on TikTok overtook the ambulance and cleared the traffic in front of the ambulance by asking the drivers on the road to make way for the ambulance.

This allowed the ambulance to have a smooth drive to the hospital.

Upon reaching the hospital, the ambulance driver honked in appreciation of the motorcyclist’s assistance.

As the video gained traction, it ignited discussions about the significance of community involvement in emergencies.

Many social media users applauded the rider’s initiative, with some comparing his efforts to those of professional traffic marshals.

This incident emphasizes that even in heavy traffic, a single person's actions can make a critical difference, highlighting the importance of road safety and the impact of individual responsibility.

This incident emphasizes that even in heavy traffic, a single person’s actions can make a critical difference, highlighting the importance of road safety and the impact of individual responsibility.

The public’s overwhelmingly positive reaction to the video underscores the value of such community-minded behaviour.

