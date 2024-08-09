Look Up Because We Have Upgraded To Triplet Towers In The City!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With many skyscrapers around the globe claiming to be the highest and the tallest, we present you with the first “tallest” triplet towers!

This architectural marvel was spotted on a poster by the Brickfields police station to wish everyone a happy Merdeka celebration.

Seeing an extra tower accompanying the original Twin Towers certainly evokes patriotism. After all, we were the first with the tallest twin towers and now with the triplet towers.

After the image went viral, Brickfields police posted a statement on its official Facebook explaining that they had requested the said company to take the poster down. The poster was spotted on a digital advertisement board at Desa Sri Hartamas.

The advertising company, Wow Media, also apologised for the poster.

Netizens found it amusing to see and blamed it on the poor use of AI software. Despite knowing it was a fake image from the get-go, many marvelled at the potential triplet towers.

Someone also created a mockup picture of the triplet towers at night so everyone could envision it.

Malaysians took the poster in stride, with one pointing out that it looked like Malaysia’s badminton trio, Lee Zii Jia, Aaron Chia, and Soh Wooi Yik standing together.

Meanwhile, another person claimed it could be Tower M. Tower M is formerly the KLCC East Gate Tower and is a proposed megatall skyscraper project situated within the Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

KLCC Property Holdings Berhad, which was responsible for the development of the Petronas Twin Towers, is currently developing the building.

The Tower M precinct is said to have three office towers on top of a retail podium.

What we can learn here is GenAI is just a tool. If you don’t know how to use it properly you will not get the best result. — Bob (@_Acat_) August 8, 2024

I like the look of the Petronas Triplet Towers. — Harris Zainul (@harriszainul) August 7, 2024

Even AI know existence of Tower M



Google it. You'll be suprised.



Construction started but most Malaysian unaware of the Tower M — Hilmi Adi Ruzaini (@HilmiAdi) August 7, 2024

