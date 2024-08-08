5 Hilarious Moments Of Malaysia’s Pride And Joy – The Oyen – In The Spirit Of Merdeka

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In celebration of International Cat Day, we honour our cute and adorable feline friends. Since it’s the month of August, let’s get into the Merdeka spirit and enjoy the chaotic mischiefs of our local Oyens.

Oyens are known for their playful nature, often bursting with energy or displaying humorously odd behaviors that never fail to tickle our funny bone.

Hence, here are 5 compilation videos of our local mischievous (and surprisingly well-behaved) Oyens!

1. The Muddy Misadventure

In this first video, we meet an oyen who’s had quite the adventurous day, coming home with mud all over his fur. It’s clear he’s been in a street fight with other cats. His owner scolds the mischievous little fellow with a stern “this is why you’re not allowed to go out of the house” and gives him a bath as a consequence for getting himself dirty.

The funniest moment is when the owner jokes that oyen is starting to resemble “Ngor Ngor,” a round dog known for his cute growls.

Oyen’s loud, offended meow in response had viewers in stitches. One commenter even remarked that oyen still wanted to argue, even while getting a bath!

(Screenshot taken from @piratediy/TikTok)

2. The Friendly Farter

The second video features a very friendly oyen who approaches a bystander and starts doing a wiggly dance, much to the bystander’s amusement. Just seconds after the adorable wiggling, oyen lets out a fart and nonchalantly leaves the scene.

This odd behavior led to hilarious comments suggesting that oyen had a turbo installed or was just starting his engine. Oyens are so weird, are we even surprised anymore?

(Screenshot taken from @syasyasya9707/TikTok)

3. The Sneaky Snacker

In the third video, a sneaky oyen is caught red-pawed entering a house for a quick bite. Despite appearing to be a stray, this oyen gets a lecture for his sneaky entrance.

The funniest part is his bewildered expression when he gets caught, with commenters joking that oyen was simply confused about whether he was allowed to eat or not. They humorously suggested letting him finish his food before the lecture!

(Screenshot taken from @mayahciwi_summayyah/TikTok)

4. The TikTok Trend Follower

Apart from their chaotic antics, oyens can be very chill, yet still silly. This video showcases an oyen participating in a TikTok trend, obliging very politely with no resistance.

The comments under the video express disbelief at how well-behaved this oyen is, with some joking that he behaved only for the kitty treats promised after the video. Others speculated that this oyen had simply resigned himself to participating in the trend.

(Screenshot taken from @nsyzwns/TikTok)

5. The Princess in a Stroller

The last video features another chill oyen who’s not escaping the weird allegations. This oyen is hilariously seen sitting in a bright pink toy stroller, looking as relaxed as ever.

Clearly, this oyen is getting the full princess treatment, and viewers couldn’t get enough of how cute he looked. His chill demeanor in such an odd situation had everyone laughing.

(Screenshot taken from @imeraann_/TikTok)

Honourable Mention: Simba’s Rescue Story

A special shoutout goes to Simba, a well-behaved oyen rescued in July 2022 before he was six months old. Simba, a neighborhood stray kitten, was found with his tortoiseshell mother who used to carry chunks of food to him.

(Picture credit: @Starwarsfurballs/Instagram)

After weeks of effort, Simba was finally caught and brought home. Now, both Simba and his mom have been vaccinated, neutered/spayed, and are living happily in their forever home.

Simba’s maid tells us that he is the most well-behaved Oyen she has ever encountered, easily making him the odd Oyen out.

Happy International Cat Day and Merdeka Month! Enjoy the adorable and chaotic antics of our local oyens!

