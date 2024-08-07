What Is That Long Box Given To 2024 Paris Olympic Winners?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has won two bronze medals so far in the 2024 Paris Olympics! Usually, winners are given a flower bouquet and a mascot figure with their medals.

This year, the winners were given a long, golden box with their medals. They would receive the mascot figure after the ceremony.

Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik, and Lee Zii Jia held up their bronze medals and the mysterious long boxes. Image: Olympic Council of Malaysia/FB

Many have wondered what is in the box. Some have jokingly said it was a baguette, a row of macarons, or a light stick.

The mystery was revealed by an Australian canoeing athlete named Jessica Fox on her TikTok @jessfoxcanoe.

In the video, she revealed that the box contained a rolled-up official Olympics poster designed by illustrator Ugo Gattoni.

Gattoni spent almost 2,000 hours creating colourful posters filled with symbolism and details.

Joachim Roncin, the director of design at Paris 2024, said he wanted to tell the story of Paris 2024.

To do that, Gattoni envisioned the first point of focus with a diver in the foreground watching the show unfold before his eyes in a sports arena.

The arena features Paris’s greatest monuments such as the Pont Alexandre III, the Eiffel Tower decorated with the Stade de France, the Arc de Triomphe, and more.

The second poster in the Instagram post below is made for the Paralympics.

Gattoni previously worked on a project titled “Bicycle” for the 2012 London Olympics and worked on scarf designs for the Hermes fashion brand. He’s known for taking inspiration from surrealism and mythology and specialises in large, colourful, detailed pieces.

Gattoni was given total creative freedom and managed to inject his own playful and joyful style while making the poster.

See if you can spot eight mascots hidden within the posters if you ever get your hands on it! You can buy them at the Musee d’Orsay or the Paris 2024 shop website.

