Remember PCK Pte Ltd? Here Are 5 Surprising Facts About the Iconic Sitcom!

For fans of late 90s and early 2000s sitcoms, Phua Chu Kang (PCK) holds a special place in the hearts of both Malaysians and Singaporeans.

The hilarious misadventures of Phua Chu Kang, played by Gurmit Singh, brought laughter and joy to many households.

Recently, The Daily Ketchup podcast featured an interview with Gurmit, where he shared some lesser-known facts about his legendary role.

Here are five surprising tidbits about Phua Chu Kang that you probably didn’t know!

1. PCK Almost Did Not Make It

Phua Chu Kang almost didn’t make it to television.

In its early stages, the show struggled with funding as many sponsors were hesitant to support a show that didn’t fit their image, particularly due to its portrayal of a seemingly lower-class genre and the use of imperfect English.

However, the tide turned when PCK won awards at the ATV Awards, competing against popular shows like Under One Roof.

The show’s success led to better funding for subsequent seasons, solidifying its place in television history.

2. Phua Chu Kang’s Real-Life Inspiration

Did you know that Phua Chu Kang was inspired by a real person? Gurmit revealed that the character was based on his summer job manager, who struggled with speaking proper English.

His manager’s attempts at the language often resulted in humorous and nonsensical phrases, which Gurmit brilliantly incorporated into PCK’s character, making him all the more endearing and memorable.

Among the things he remembered was the phrase “laugh your sister no hair” when the manager asked them what they were laughing about during a lunch break.

3. Gurmit Singh’s Diverse Ethnicity

While Phua Chu Kang is known as a quintessential Chinese contractor, Gurmit himself comes from a richly diverse background.

His father is Malaysian Indian, and his mother is Chinese-Japanese.

This multicultural heritage added an extra layer of depth to his portrayal of PCK, surprising many fans who were unaware of his colourful roots.

4. The Meaning Behind The Mole

One of PCK’s most distinctive features is his prominent mole.

In the podcast, Gurmit explained that the mole symbolises PCK’s belief that he is God’s gift to women, thinking of himself as perfect.

Ironically, the mole’s placement, hidden from PCK’s own view, adds a layer of humour and depth to the character, emphasising his obliviousness to his imperfections. Its ironic, but so very iconic!

5. PCK Immortalised at Madame Tussauds

In a testament to the character’s enduring popularity, Phua Chu Kang was honored with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

Gurmit shared that he kept the original PCK attire with the intention of donating it to a museum.

By a stroke of luck, he received an offer to have a wax figure made.

Gurmit decided to donate the full PCK outfit to Madame Tussauds, ensuring that the iconic character would be remembered for generations to come.

Phua Chu Kang remains a beloved figure within the Southeast Asian television industry, and these fascinating insights shared by Gurmit only add to the character’s enduring charm.

As fans reminisce about the laughs and lessons from PCK, it’s clear that this iconic show will continue to be cherished for years to come.

