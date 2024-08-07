From TikTok To Olympics Track: Imran Bard’s Sprint To Getting Gold

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the world of social media, where humour and reality often intertwine in unexpected ways, a peculiar video has captured the attention of netizens worldwide.

At its center are two unlikely figures: Malaysian influencer Imran Bard and American Olympic hurdler Anna Cockrell.

Imran Bard, whose full name is Muhammad Al Imran Badaruddin, is a popular Malaysian internet personality known for his witty content, recently found himself at the center of a viral trend.

All this started when, Anna Cockrell, an elite athlete who shone at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 400-meter hurdles posted a short Tiktok video of herself doing a catwalk on the running track.

The video caught the attention of Malaysian netizens because her face and mannerisms closely resembled Imran Bard.

This caused them to mention his username in the comments as their resemblance is uncanny!

The comments encouraged Imran to make a video of himself. In a cheeky caption, he joked about preparing for a 4×4 relay race and asked his followers to pray for his success in winning gold.

In his video, commenters playfully suggested that Imran should consider joining the Olympics, especially after facing a setback with his USA visa application.

Imran embraced the humour wholeheartedly. This good-natured response to his visa rejection turned a potentially disappointing situation into a source of joy and amusement for his followers.

The hilarity didn’t stop there. Enthusiastic netizens took it upon themselves to inform Anna Cockrell about her newfound Malaysian “twin.”

One fan sent her a direct message on Instagram, explaining the situation and mentioning Imran’s visa troubles.

Yall to much frfr 😭😭😭 not u guys told her about my visa got rejected 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/WmSPO4Lbkl — Imran Bard (@imemerang) August 5, 2024

Anna’s response was both confused and amused.

She added, “I was so confused at first, but then I saw the humour in it. It’s all in good fun!”

