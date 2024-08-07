13 Malaysians Who Made Us Laugh Out Loud (In A Good Way)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians are a comical bunch. We love jokes and we can find humour in everything we see or do. It can be said that our resilience lies in our ability to see the lighter side of things. Things may be hard but with laughter, we can dust ourselves off and persevere on.

Previously, we have highlighted notable Malaysians who have achieved great heights in their careers and those who went out of their way to make someone’s day brighter.

Today’s list features our fellow Malaysians who have made us laugh, snort, and chuckle.

1. The man who shook like a leaf while doing his “high-flying” job

A man recorded himself working as a telco tower rigger in Sebuyau, Sarawak and said he wanted to climb the shorter tower in the distance. As he panned the video, viewers could evidently see his legs shaking in fear and so did his voice.

He lamented there was still a long way to go and he didn’t want to do it anymore. He then distracted himself by showing everyone the views around and under him. Despite his fear, he filmed himself from all angles, adding to the hilarity of his situation.

2. The woman who found herself “locked” in an MRT station

Image: @mickaelaelaine/TikTok

A woman named Mickaela panicked when she took the last train and arrived at Bukit Bintang MRT Station only to find all the doors were locked! The video zoomed in at Pintu E with the shutters pulled down.

When the video panned back to her, she covered her mouth in shock and laughed at herself (maybe internally screaming). Fortunately, someone heard her cry for help and told her to take the lift to exit the station. While it would be scary for anyone, the situation reminded everyone to stay calm as there’s always a way out.

3. The woman who claimed her pizza wasn’t delivered

Image: TRP File

A woman in Johor complained online that her pizza wasn’t delivered after a week. She added that the shop didn’t give her a refund or reply to her queries. However, netizens noticed something in the screenshots of her order. It turned out that the woman was supposed to pick up the pizza herself since she didn’t choose the option for delivery. *puts down pitchfork* Haiyo aunty!

4. The man who saved a wedding with a fishing rod

Image: @qidr_an/TikTok

A man managed to fish for his brother-in-law’s wedding attire using a fishing rod after it flew off their 15th-floor apartment balcony. After securing himself with a safety harness, he used a fishing rod to try and hook the attire that had landed on an awning on the 7th floor. After a few minutes of manoeuvring, he successfully retrieved the clothing item to everyone’s relief.

5. The father who sent his son to the wrong school and the boy accepted his fate

Image: @shahrol.shiro/TikTok

Well-known comedian Sharol Azizie Azmi aka Sharol Shiro dropped his son at school early in the morning and went home. He received a call several hours later from the school asking him to collect his son.

Sharol thought his son got into trouble at school but the teacher told him he was the one who had erred. It was then he realized he dropped his son at the wrong school. When he got to school, the teacher asked if he was drunk.

Funnily, his son didn’t say anything despite noticing it was the wrong school when he was dropped off and walked right in.

6. The father who was extremely focused on sewing but still missed a detail

Image: @faiziraid/TikTok

A father excitedly helped his daughter sew a school badge on her uniform and videoed himself extremely focused on the task. He was admiring his neat handiwork when he realized he had sewn it onto his pants and let out a chuckle. The light-hearted moment resonated with many people who didn’t expect the plot twist.

7. The kid who was one with nature and called for rain

Image: @srrkhaa/TikTok

A boy allegedly tried skipping PE class by calling for rain. While his peers were excitedly playing in the background, the boy held his arms to the sky and prayed for rain so the outdoor session could be cancelled. People compared the boy’s antics to a football player named Jude Bellingham, calling the outstretched arms gesture the “Bellingham welcome.”

8. The father who was excited that he had a film cameo

Image: @ayidstar/TikTok

Mohd Fareed starred as an extra in a 2023 film titled Sayu Yang Syukur directed by Datuk Aaron Aziz which was released on 28 December on Netflix. He wanted to show his child his cameo in the film.

When his child asked if Aaron Aziz was his father, he replied, “Not that one. Wait, there! That’s daddy. See? There he is!” and let out a burst of laughter while watching himself on television. He also pointed out his friend in the same scene and laughed. Many viewers enjoyed the excitement he showed.

9. The mother-son duo who got excited to be featured in the paper

Image: @weechuanchin/TikTok

Abe Wee, the brother of influencer Mek Yun, and his family are known for being fluent in Bahasa Melayu and the Kelantanese dialect aside from their wholesome content. One day, Abe and his mother discovered they were featured in Sin Chew Daily and got excited.

However, the excitement died down when his mum pointed out a problem a while later: They couldn’t read Chinese so they had no idea what was written about them. Nevertheless, they cut out the article and laminated it for keeps.

10. The boy who did a little dance after buying a burger

Image: @iedasalim/TikTok

A young boy cheekily rode his bicycle with training wheels from his home to a burger stall in the neighbourhood. He then shouted his order behind the table that towered over him. After paying for the burger, he excitedly did a little dance before getting back on his bicycle. The burger stall vendor said the boy was his “smallest customer.”

11. The “gentleman” fight of the ages

We know how the story ended and both men have made up but the initial days were hilarious at best. An Indian man and a Chinese man got into a fight with a cat as one of the spectators in the shop.

A few days later, one of them claimed to have a black belt in karate and was confident that he could defeat the other guy, who had a black belt in taekwondo, if he wasn’t drunk. The man who bragged also uploaded a video of him performing some karate moves. Safe to say, it all felt like a scene in a sitcom and the incident spawned many memes.

12. SPCA Selangor for its creative spaying campaign

Image: TRP File

SPCA Selangor ran a campaign to “Neuter Your Ex” which garnered wide attention and some giggles. The Potong Royong is a fundraising campaign where the public can sponsor the neutering of animals and name the animals after their ex.

13. The kakak who was as cool as a cucumber in New York

Image: @dupreegod_/TikTok

Many people were amused by one kakak’s coolness when she was unperturbed by another woman attempting to jump the gate at the New York City subway station. The other woman tried to dodge the fare and jumped over the turnstile but embarrassingly failed.

The kakak on the other aisle just lifted her long dress slightly and strode away. It’s not confirmed if the kakak is Malaysian but the incident still provided comic relief.

READ MORE: This ‘Kakak’ Shows New York’s Subway Fare Dodgers How It’s Done

