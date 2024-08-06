The Ultimate Gen Alpha Dictionary: Words Your Parents Will Never Understand

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Gen Alpha, also known as Generation Alpha, refers to the cohort of people born from the early 2010s to the mid-2020s.

To put it simply, the oldest kids in Generation Alpha are only 14 years old, just starting their teenage years and going through puberty.

Picture: Canva

They are the first generation to be born entirely in the 21st century and are growing up in a world dominated by digital technology, social media, and rapid advancements in AI.

As digital natives, they are highly proficient with smartphones, tablets, and other devices from a young age, influencing their communication, learning, and entertainment habits.

This is where brainrots happen. “Brainrot” is a TikTok slang term for the absurd opinions, thoughts, or language people develop from spending too much time online or in niche internet communities. It often describes videos or tweets that seem completely disconnected from reality.

Terms like “Alpha Sigma” and “Skibidi Ohio Rizz” are just a glimpse into the vast array of new slang created by the rising generation.

As their predecessors, let’s decode some of it before we lose whatever relevancy we have left:

1. Alpha Male

Refers to someone who is seen as the most dominant, powerful, or a natural leader in a particular group. Often used to describe a person who takes charge and exudes authority.

2. Beta Male

As they say, nice guys—and betas—finish last. Beta is a slang insult for or describing a man who is seen as passive, subservient, weak, and effeminate. In short, unimpressive.

3. Fanum Tax

Imagine you’ve got a tasty plate of cookies—time to pay the Fanum Tax.

The term gained popularity thanks to Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who had his cookies snatched by fellow streamer Fanum.

This playful theft became a viral moment, with millions of views, turning “Fanum Tax” into a widely recognized term.

4. Gyatt

An exclamation used to express surprise or admiration, similar to “wow” or “oh my gosh” and is usually said in response to seeing an attractive woman.

5. Mewing

When someone, especially a teacher or parent, asks you a question that you’d rather not answer, you can respond with a mewing.

This basically means, ‘I can’t answer your question right now. I’m mewing and working on my jawline.’

Mewing is a facial exercise technique that involves proper tongue posture to enhance jawline definition.

Popularized by Dr. Mike Mew, it’s all the rage among Gen Alpha for achieving that chiseled look without surgery.

6. Mog

“Mog” means to be noticeably more attractive than someone or something else. You can also “mog” others by being taller, having a strong jawline, or dressing stylishly.

7. Ohio

The term “Ohio” has recently become slang for something strange or unsettling.

While Ohio is just a regular state in the US, people started using phrases like “only in Ohio” or “X in Ohio” to describe odd or bizarre things, often paired with unusual videos or images.

Now, “Ohio” can be used as a synonym for weird or creepy.

8. Rizz

Short for “charisma,” having rizz means you possess a natural charm and allure, especially in social situations or when trying to impress someone.

If you’ve got rizz, people are naturally drawn to you.

9. Sigma

The term “Sigma” is now used to describe a standout male who is not part of the traditional hierarchy, unlike the alpha.

On TikTok, this concept has evolved, with a Sigma male being seen as someone who prefers to operate independently, similar to a lone wolf.

Being sigma means you’re independent, self-reliant, and not concerned with fitting in or seeking approval from others.

10. Skibidi

“Skibidi” is a playful and meaningless slang term popular with Gen Alpha.

It can describe anything from good to bad, or simply be used as a filler.

It is linked to meme culture and absurdist humor, partly due to its association with the “Skibidi Toilet” YouTube series, which features bizarre conflicts between human-head toilets and humans with device faces.

Now you’re equipped with the coolest Gen Alpha terms and how to use them like a pro!

In conclusion, Gen Alpha’s slang reflects their creativity and digital fluency. From “Skibidi” to “Sigma,” these terms capture their unique humor and trends.

Staying familiar with their lingo helps bridge generational gaps and keeps you connected to current culture.

