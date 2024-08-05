Tired Of Dealing With Dry Texters? Here Are 5 Ways To Reply Them!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Getting dry texted is not a situation anyone wants to be in. If the conversation is going nowhere, someone needs to either cut the cord or spark up some life and sense back into the discourse.

(Photo credit: Canva)

Whether to respond gracefully, match up their energy or go ghost mode, it’s time for YOU to say less because here are 5 ways to respond to dry texts.

1. Just send them a sticker!

Well, maybe they’re into visual communication? You might have experienced a situation of receiving texts from distant relatives asking about your life updates. Without wanting to sound rude and wanting to cut the awkwardness, just send them a cute sticker in unresponsive parts of the conversation.

(Picture credit: Pinterest)

Stickers can convey emotions and reactions that words sometimes can’t. They add a fun element to the conversation and might just be the thing to get it flowing again. Either way, there are certain situations where we just simply do not know how to respond, so just send a sticker and hope for the best!

2. Reactions are always safe

If you’re just feeling non-verbal today, just give them a thumbs-up reaction. Let’s say you’re texting updates to an authoritive figure and there is just no reason to be chatty, however it might seem rude to not respond. Similar to stickers, but its a complete “no-brainer” way to respond, and with even less effort.

(Picture credit: Pinterest)

You can use the reaction options available in most messaging apps to show your feelings towards their messages. A thumbs-up, heart, or laugh reaction can keep the interaction going without much effort.

3. Animated GIFs could be fun

Sometimes we need to understand our dry texters can sometimes be elderly people who are “more lively” in person, like our loving parents. Sometimes you just got to be creative with it.

via GIPHY

GIFs are a great way to add humor and personality to a dry conversation. They can express a range of emotions and situations, making the chat more engaging.

4. Match their energy (Use with Caution)

Getting dry-texted can get irritating, so maybe it’s valid for you to show how it makes you feel. If the conversation starts to get bland, now is the time to add some spice to it.

(Picture credit: Pinterest)

Mirroring someone’s energy can sometimes jolt the other person into a more responsive interaction. However, this should only be used in petty situations and with a sense of humor (or not, do what you gotta do).

5. Going ghost mode

I hate to be the one to tell you this, but if it does not serve any purpose then just let it go. If the conversation is dead, just give them the blue ticks. Sometimes, the best response is no response.

via GIPHY

Protect your peace of mind, and if you’re feeling bold, the block button was invented for a reason. They’re not putting in the effort, why should you?

(Picture credit: Pinterest)

These tips can help you navigate the awkwardness of dry texts and potentially revitalize the conversation or gracefully end it. Choose the approach that best fits the situation and your personality.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.