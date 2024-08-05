Meet the Chirpy Residents of Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Common Birds in Malaysia: A Quick Guide

Malaysia is home to a diverse array of bird species, many of which can be spotted in urban and rural areas alike. Here are five common birds you might encounter:

1. Asian Koel (Eudynamys scolopaceus)

Picture: Canva (Left: Male, Right: Female)

The Asian Koel is a large, long-tailed bird known for its distinctive calls, often heard during the breeding season. Mostly would recognise these birds by their typical “uwu” call.

Males are glossy black with red eyes, while females are brown with white spots. They are brood parasites, laying their eggs in the nests of other birds, particularly crows and mynas.

Common Habitats: The Asian Koel is typically found in gardens, parks, and wooded areas.

They are often heard in residential neighbourhoods due to their loud calls, especially during the breeding season. They tend to favour areas with abundant fruit trees.

2. Common Myna (Acridotheres tristis)

Picture: Canva

The Common Myna is a highly adaptable bird often seen in both urban and rural areas. Recognizable by its brown body, black head, and bright yellow eye patches, this bird is known for its loud, gregarious nature.

Mynas are often seen foraging on the ground and are known for their mimicking abilities.

Common Habitats: The Common Myna is often found in urban and suburban areas, including parks, gardens, and around human settlements.

They are adaptable and can also be seen in rural areas and agricultural fields.

3. Crow (Corvus spp.)

Picture: Canva

Crows are large, intelligent birds that are often seen in groups. They are entirely black with a glossy sheen and are known for their problem-solving abilities and complex social structures.

Crows can be found in various habitats, including forests, urban areas, and agricultural lands. They have a varied diet and are often seen scavenging for food.

Common Habitats: Crows are highly adaptable and can be found in a variety of habitats, including urban areas, forests, and agricultural fields.

They are often seen scavenging in cities and towns, but they also inhabit more natural settings like mangroves and coastal regions.

4. Eurasian Tree Sparrow (Passer montanus)

The Eurasian Tree Sparrow is a small bird with a chestnut-brown head and nape, white cheeks, and a black bib. They are distinguished by their sociable nature and are often seen in small flocks.

These sparrows are adept at thriving in both natural and human-altered environments, making them a common sight in many areas.

Common Habitats: Eurasian Tree Sparrows are commonly found in gardens, parks, and rural areas.

They prefer open areas with shrubs and trees and are often seen in suburban neighbourhoods and around agricultural lands.

5. Pigeon (Columba livia)

Pigeons, also known as rock doves, are ubiquitous in urban areas. They are highly adaptable birds that thrive in cities, parks, and around human settlements.

Pigeons are known for their varied plumage, which can range from blue-gray to white, and their ability to find their way home over long distances.

Common Habitats: Pigeons are ubiquitous in urban environments. You can see them in city centers, parks, and around buildings.

They thrive in areas where food is readily available, such as marketplaces and near restaurants.

Each of these birds plays a unique role in Malaysia’s ecosystem and adds to the rich tapestry of its avian diversity.

Whether you’re an avid birdwatcher or a casual observer, you’re sure to encounter these fascinating birds in your daily life.

