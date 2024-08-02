Fuiyoh! Get Ready For Uncle Roger’s 1st Restaurant In KL!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Comedy fans and food enthusiasts alike have reason to celebrate, as Uncle Roger—a YouTube personality with over 9 million subscribers and a beloved Malaysian comedian known for his humorous takes on food—is set to open his first restaurant in KL.

Scheduled to launch in September 2024 at Pavilion KL, this eatery promises to offer a taste of Uncle Roger’s culinary vision.

Picture: mrnigelng/youtube.com

Uncle Roger, whose real name is Nigel Ng, has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with his witty and often sarcastic commentary on food, especially his infamous critiques of fried rice.

Born in Malaysia and now based in the UK, Nigel Ng’s persona as Uncle Roger is a comedic celebration of Asian culture and cuisine, making this restaurant a much-anticipated event for fans and foodies alike.

Uncle Roger recently reacted to Anthony Bourdain trying street food in Penang.

He encouraged viewers to visit Malaysia to experience ingredients that are not available elsewhere.

This was when he also announced plans to open his first restaurant in Malaysia. Fuiyoh!

Interested? Well then, follow his Instagram page @fuiyohitsuncleroger and prepare your taste buds for a flavourful and fun-filled dining experience. Maybe this time we’ll finally get to try Uncle Roger’s fried rice!

