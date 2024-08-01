Twitterjaya In Stitches Over Hypothetical Meta License Scenario – “BukuMadani, Anyone?”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent Twitter exchange that has tickled the funny bones of many, Malaysians have engaged in a lively and humorous debate over the potential implications of Meta (formerly known as Facebook) refusing to apply for a license under a proposed Malaysian government policy.

The tweet that ignited this spirited conversation posed an intriguing question.

Former MP Ong Kian Ming asked: “For the sake of argument, what if META refuses to apply for this license for whatever reasons? Will the govt then take the next step of banning access to Facebook & Instagram and WhatsApp for all Malaysian users?”

For the sake of argument, what if META refuses to apply for this license for whatever reasons? Will the govt then take the next step of banning access to Facebook & Instagram and WhatsApp for all Malaysian users? https://t.co/olBJtkKKsY — Ong Kian Ming 🇲🇾 (@imokman) August 1, 2024

The response from the Twitterverse was nothing short of delightful.

One user quipped that the country’s productivity would soar by 50% if these social media platforms and messaging application were banned, envisioning a sudden surge in focus and efficiency without the distractions of endless scrolling.

Whole country productivity up 50% — Wilson YIMBY 🧢🪐 (@wilsonyimby) August 1, 2024

Others cheekily suggested that Meta might be seen as more powerful than the government itself, playfully accusing the government of having a superiority complex.

Are you implying META is superior than your own government hence no action should be taken if Mark Zuckerberg's company refuses to apply for the license? — Bicara Minda Merdeka (@mymindamerdeka) August 1, 2024

In a burst of creative humor, one user proposed that Malaysians should develop their own social media platforms, jokingly naming them “BukuMadani” or “MukaMadani” as local alternatives to Facebook.

We will develop our own Facebook maybe we called BukuMadani or MukaMadani. — mba trader (@trader_mba) August 1, 2024

And of course, there were those who took a nostalgic turn, suggesting a return to simpler times.

“Let’s all just go back to using brick phones. No social media, no problem. It’s time to go retro!” one netizen declared, summoning visions of a pre-digital era where the most advanced tech we had was a sturdy Nokia 3310.

No FB = No Whatsapp = NO PROBLEM.

Buy a Nokia.

Start to live like in the 2000s.

Phone call + SMS only. pic.twitter.com/UHF9pctzll — echo (@wfr3104) August 1, 2024

The playful banter on Twitter shows that Malaysians can find humor even in hypothetical scenarios involving major tech companies and government policies.

Whether or not Meta ends up applying for this proposed license, one thing is clear: the creativity and wit of Malaysian netizens are alive and well.

So, who’s ready to join the BukuMadani revolution?

