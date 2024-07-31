Why Become a Nerd? Degrees Are Overrated! – This Man’s Taking Heat For Downplaying Higher Education

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent video by Malaysian social media user who goes by the name “DMA Islam” has ignited a fierce debate on social media.

In the video, DMA Islam claimed that obtaining a degree is merely a business transaction and that real-world experience holds more value than formal education.

This bold statement has led to a significant backlash from netizens, sparking widespread controversy.

DMA Islam’s Provocative Viewpoint

In the video, these are several controversial statements:

DMA Islam argued that paying for a degree is like buying a product, claiming universities are profiting from students rather than focusing on education.

He provocatively stated, “Why become a nerd when you can be successful without a degree?” He emphasized that practical experience and self-learning are more beneficial than formal education.

In the podcast, DMA Islam revealed he quit his studies because the degree he was pursuing had no relevance to his life. He stated, “I don’t want to continue my degree. This degree has nothing to do with my goals. I don’t want to work for someone else; this degree won’t help.

DMA Islam opined that most people pursue degrees for job security, not for knowledge. He added, “If you want to be an entrepreneur, you don’t need a degree. I’m fine if someone wants to be a nerd, a doctor, or a lecturer.”

DMA Islam doubled down on his statements, arguing that the time and money spent on obtaining a degree could be better invested in starting a business or gaining hands-on experience in one’s chosen field.

Outpouring of Public Reactions on Tiktok

Clips of the video were posted on Tiktok and the comments section of the video exploded with strong reactions from both sides of the debate:

Hensem sarcastically sympathized with Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) for having students like DMA Islam, calling them “strange.”

Laylafir humorously speculated that the host of the video might regret inviting DMA Islam due to the controversy.

Lagend Wave agreed partially, stating that while degrees are essential for salaried jobs, they aren’t always necessary for entrepreneurship.

Maksedaraawak contrasted DMA Islam with another popular figure, Khairul Aming, who emphasizes the importance of education and knowledge.

Other commenters expressed deep concerns about DMA Islam’s dismissive attitude towards formal education:

Shoyo joked that DMA Islam could become a politician due to his ability to spin narratives.

C4pt4in_Sl4yer pointed out the need for professionals like doctors, questioning what would happen if everyone pursued business instead.

The debate sparked by DMA Islam’s video highlights a broader societal conversation about the role of education in achieving success.

While some agree with DMA Islam that real-world experience can be invaluable, many still hold that formal education is crucial for personal and professional development.

The mixed reactions underscore the diverse opinions on this contentious issue, reflecting a generational shift in attitudes towards education and career paths.

DMA Islam’s provocative stance has not only drawn sharp criticism but also ignited a necessary discussion about the true value of higher education in today’s society.

As the debate continues, it becomes clear that the perspectives on education and success are evolving, driven by voices like DMA Islam who challenge traditional norms.

