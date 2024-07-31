Pei Pa Koa In The Culinary World: A Journey Of Unique Collaborations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent twist, the Inside Scoop’s new Pei Pa Koa ice cream flavour faced a halt by the Ministry of Health (KKM) due to concerns about using “cough syrup” as a flavor.

READ MORE: Does Pei Pa Koa Contain Addictive Ingredients Like The Common Cough Syrups?

However, Pei Pa Koa is not your typical modern-day cough syrup. It’s mostly non-addictive and made from natural ingredients aimed at soothing throats and alleviating coughs.

Unlike over-the-counter cough syrups containing addictive substances, Pei Pa Koa stands out for its herbal composition.

Despite this recent setback, Pei Pa Koa has a rich history of successful food and beverage collaborations. Here’s a look at some notable examples:

Ice Cream Collaborations

Pei Pa Koa has found its way into various ice cream flavours, beginning with Ice Dream Cafe in Singapore in 2015.

This unique gelato flavour quickly gained popularity, leading to its introduction at the cafe’s Kota Kinabalu branch in Malaysia.

(Credits: @MerryMe/Facebook)

Another standout is Merry Me, an ice cream catering service in Malaysia, released a Pei Pa Koa ice cream flavour in June 2021, adding it to a lineup of quirky flavours such as salted egg Oreo and kaya toast.

Beverage Collaborations

Pei Pa Koa’s versatility extends into the beverage world as well. Woobbee Bubble Tea in Singapore introduced a Herbal Mint Milk Tea featuring Pei Pa Koa, which became a notable item on their menu.

In the Philippines, Black Scoop Cafe is a dessert cafe that created the Pei Pa Koa House Special Brew and the Wintermelon Pei Pa Koa milk tea. Both drinks incorporate the herbal syrup, blending it with tea and milk tea for a unique flavour profile​.

These collaborations highlight how Pei Pa Koa have been integrated into both hot and cold drinks in the past, providing a unique twist on popular beverages.

Coffee Collaborations

The innovation doesn’t stop at tea; Pei Pa Koa has also made its mark in the coffee world.

Lou Shang Cafe in Singapore offers a Pei Pa Koa Latte that combines the sweet and minty flavors of the herbal syrup with the rich bitterness of coffee.

(Credits: @sethlui.com)

This creative beverage provides a balanced and unique flavor profile, showcasing the adaptability of Pei Pa Koa beyond traditional uses.

Cocktail Collaborations

Pei Pa Koa has even ventured into the realm of cocktails.

At L’Aignon in Singapore, a bartender crafted a cocktail that mixes dark rum with Pei Pa Koa, creating a distinctive drink with the syrup’s herbal notes.

(Credits: @honeycity.com)

This inventive use of Pei Pa Koa highlights its potential to add depth and complexity to alcoholic beverages, expanding its appeal to a broader audience.

A Bonus Tidbit

Did you know that singers and celebrities also enjoy Pei Pa Koa for its benefits? This herbal syrup has found favour among many for its throat-soothing properties, making it a popular choice among vocal performers.

These collaborations demonstrate Pei Pa Koa’s versatility and enduring appeal, transcending its traditional use and finding a place in modern culinary innovations.

From ice creams to coffees and cocktails, Pei Pa Koa continues to inspire creativity and delight in the culinary world.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.