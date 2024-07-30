This Just In: Former Newsreader Meets Matrimony!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a delightful twist of events, a former newsreader became the center of social media attention after a video surfaced showing her serious on-duty persona even during her marriage solemnisation.

The video, which quickly went viral on TikTok, has left Malaysians both amused and charmed by the unexpected scenario.

The video features Hafizatul Hanis Abdul Razak, formerly a reporter and newsreader at HyppTV.

In the clip, Hafizatul Hanis can be seen maintaining her professional demeanor, typically reserved for delivering news, while reciting her wedding vows.

Her poised and formal delivery, usually witnessed during news broadcasts, added an amusing contrast to the joyous occasion, capturing the hearts of many viewers.

The video was shared by the person who emceed Hafizatul Hanis’ wedding, Naim Hashim.

In the comment section, it is learned that the wedding was some years back and Naim is just resharing it as a throwback.

Hafizatul Hanis landed in the comment section as well, clarifying to other users that she left the media industry five years ago.

TikTok Users’ Reactions

TikTokers were quick to flood the comments section with their reactions. Many found Hanis’ unwavering professionalism endearing and hilarious:

@nyonya_cyber commented, “dah mcm baca berita,” highlighting how Hanis sounded just like she was reading the news.

@Norlia added, “Sah bgi pembaca berita rtm 1..,” affirming Hanis’ newsreader persona even in such personal moments.

@Leffie@Ingit remarked, “tengah membaca berita 999,” likening Hanis’ delivery to reading a bulletin from the ‘999’ news program.

@Jamri_Ejam joked, “Hafizatul Hanis, TV3, London,” mimicking the typical news sign-off.

@PAPAYEN said, “Patut last kena ada ‘Hafizatul Hanis, TV3…’,” suggesting that her vows should have ended with the standard news sign-off.

@milk concluded with, “kita kembali ke sri pentas,” humorously suggesting a return to the TV station.

The overwhelming response highlights how Hafizatul Hanis’ unique approach to her wedding vows resonated with many, making the event memorable not just for the couple but for everyone who watched the video.

This amusing incident reminds us of the joy and humor in unexpected moments, especially when professionals inadvertently bring their work personas into their personal lives.

Hafizatul Hanis is happily married to Haiqal Tajuddin for several years now and they have one daughter.

