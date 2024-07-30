Rosmah Mansor On TikTok? Shares Video Of In Absentia Birthday Celebration For Najib

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Is Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor on TikTok?

It would appear that the once ubiquitous figure in Malaysian politics, who has been keeping a considerably low profile these days, has an “official TikTok account.

We stumbled on a video the account shared of a birthday celebration she held for her husband, jailed former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in absentia.

The account’s description read: “Official TikTok Account of Rosmah Mansor“.

The video showed Rosmah sharing a heartfelt birthday message for her husband, currently serving time in jail.

The emotional gesture has captured the attention of many on the social media platform since it was uploaded two days ago.

Rosmah expressed her love and longing for Najib, who is currently incarcerated following his conviction on charges related to the infamous 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Rosmah’s message was met with a flurry of reactions from netizens, with comments mostly showing support.

Prior to the celebration video, there was another post wishing Najib a happy birthday.

Najib, who served as Malaysia’s Prime Minister from 2009 to 2018, was convicted in 2020 on charges of abuse of power, money laundering, and criminal breach of trust.

The charges stem from the 1MDB scandal, a multi-billion-dollar financial fraud that shocked the nation and drew international condemnation.

Najib’s conviction marked a significant moment in Malaysian politics, symbolizing a crackdown on corruption at the highest levels of government.

Rosmah herself faces multiple charges of corruption related to a government solar project for rural schools.

Her ongoing legal battles and high-profile lifestyle previously have kept her in the spotlight, making her a polarizing figure in Malaysian society.

As Najib spends his birthday behind bars, Rosmah’s TikTok tribute serves as a reminder of the personal toll the scandal has taken on their family, as well as her unwavering support for her husband.

Quick Recap, Who is Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor?

Rosmah, born on 10 December, 1951, in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, is one of Malaysia’s most well-known and controversial public figures.

She pursued higher education in Malaysia and overseas, earning a degree in Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Malaya and a Master’s degree in Sociology and Agriculture from Louisiana State University.

Rosmah married Najib in 1987. Rosmah has often been the subject of media scrutiny due to her alleged penchant for luxury goods, designer clothes, and expensive jewelry.

Rosmah also spearheaded several philanthropic initiatives, including the Permata program, which aimed to provide early childhood education and care.

Despite her charitable endeavours, allegations of corruption and misuse of funds have overshadowed her contributions.

