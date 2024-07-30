Karnival Kucing Madani Promises a Meow-gical Weekend!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready for a whisker-filled weekend at the JOM! Karnival Kucing Madani, happening on August 10-11, 2024, at Institut Latihan DBKL (IDB).

This free entry event promises a delightful blend of feline fun and educational activities for cat enthusiasts of all ages.

From 10 AM to 9 PM each day, visitors can enjoy a variety of attractions:

Jom beramai-ramai ke "JOM! KARNIVAL KUCING MADANI”



🗓️Tarikh: 10 Ogos 2024 – 11 Ogos 2024 (2 Hari)

⏰Masa : 10.00 pagi – 9.00 malam

📍Tempat: Institut Latihan DBKL (IDB)



Pelbagai acara menarik menanti anda antaranya:



🐈Pertandingan Kucing

🐱Vaksinasi Kucing pic.twitter.com/R5F5j1UXSf — Jabatan Perkhidmatan Veterinar 🇲🇾 (@DVSMalaysia) July 30, 2024

Cat competitions to showcase the most charming kitties

Subsidised at vaccinations to keep your furry friends healthy

A petting zoo featuring not just cats, but also alpacas and other animals

Exotic reptile displays

Small animal exhibits, including rabbits

Bird watching opportunities

Fun fishing games for kids

Children’s activities to keep the little ones entertained

Product exhibitions for all your pet care needs

But that’s not all! The event also supports animal welfare with a cat adoption drive, giving you the chance to find your new purr-fect companion.

Whether you’re a dedicated cat parent or simply curious about our feline friends, this carnival offers something for everyone. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate our furry companions and learn more about responsible pet ownership.

Mark your calendars and bring the whole family for a weekend of fun. Remember, entry is free, so there’s no excuse to miss out on this paw-some event!

