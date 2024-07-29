[Watch] Malaysia’s Fireworks Team Wins Praise At Canada’s Celebration Of Light 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian team at Vancouver’s Celebration of Light was praised for putting on the best show at the event.

Malaysia’s Team Pyro Tact went with the theme “Majestik in the Dark” at the fireworks competition.

Guests at the festival loved how Team Pyro Tact’s show had soul and truly livened up the atmosphere with their song selections.

The playlist included Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, My Chemical Romance, and Boney M songs. The team also included hardstyle and EDM music such as Hardwell & Maddix’s version of Bella Ciao to the music lineup. Safe to say, the combination of genres delighted guests as it suits various music tastes and ranges.

In the comments, guests thanked the team for putting on an entertaining show and acknowledged the talent and time put into the work.

Some also joked that the Malaysian team thought they were headlining the EDC festival when they played rave music.

Malaysia trying to impress @ the Olympics with The Malaya outfits❌



Malaysia being famous @ Vancouver’s Celebrations of Lights for hardstyle rave music ✅



Majulah Malaysia pic.twitter.com/fh83kGgcjV — Sharifah Hani Yasmin (@sharifahyasmiin) July 28, 2024

To watch Team Pyro Tact’s performance, Twitter user Sharifah (@sharifahyasmiin) found the YouTube playlist here.

Team Pyro Tact of Malaysia consists of Sulen, Jeffry, Syukri, and Faishal. They were once young part-time workers who were curious about the art of pyrotechnics and worked to hone their skills. Over time, their skills caught the attention of many and led them to perform at various events and competitions.

What is the Celebration of Light about?

Formerly known as the Symphony of Fire, the Canadian festival is held annually for three days on 20, 24, and 27 July. The festival is recognized as the longest-running off-shore fireworks festival in the world and has hosted many countries to compete each year in a spectacular fireworks display.

The festival’s core purpose is to spark togetherness in a celebration of community, music, food, and fireworks. The event is family-friendly and open for all to enjoy freely.

The Celebration of Light is always held at the English Bay and pyrotechnic display occurs from a floating barge.

Three teams are selected to compete in a fireworks show each year and guests will vote the winner.

This year, the lineup includes a family-owned pyrotechnic business in Portugal named Team Macedos Pirotecnia, Team Pyro Tact of Malaysia, and Team Pyrotex Fireworx of the United Kingdom.

The first team performed on 20 July, followed by Malaysia on 24 July, and finally by the United Kingdom team on the last night, 27 July.

It's the final night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light!



With just under 2 hr 30 min to go before the UK takes to the skies, English Bay Beach is already looking pretty full.



The last night each year is almost always by far the busiest. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/JZEtLmJMNG — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 28, 2024

Since the fireworks will be loud, guests can tune in to the music accompanying the fireworks show through a portable radio. Alternatively, they could listen to a live stream or from the event’s radio partners’ webpage.

Aside from watching fireworks, the festival includes drone shows, a range of food and beverage offerings, and more.

The winning team for the 32nd Honda Celebration of Light will be announced on 31 July 2024.

The 2024 event was also the first year with a 50/50 cash prize draw, which means the winner will take home 50% and the festival will take the remaining 50% to cover the event’s cost. The cash prize winner will be announced on Friday, 2 August 2024.

