Bizarre Bites: 15 Foods With Names That Make Eating Fun!

In the bustling world of street food, one humble snack has captured the hearts of foodies everywhere: the corndog.

But what happens when a customer suggests a rebrand? In a recent viral TikTok video, a corndog vendor responded to the suggestion with a witty twist, proposing the name “corncing” (corn-cat), for a change.

A user left a comment at the video of a corndog seller saying it would be better to call the food something else as dog means “anjing”.

But the corndog isn’t alone in the quirky food name hall of fame.

From “badak berendam” to “nasi ganja” and “toad in the hole,” the culinary world is filled with delightful and downright strange names that tickle our imaginations and taste buds.

Join us as we dive into the delightful world of creative food names.

1. Badak Berendam

Picture: Left: Che Nom/resepichenom.com, Right: Nur/rasa.my

Badak Berendam is a traditional Malay dessert consisting of glutinous rice balls filled with palm sugar and soaked in rich, creamy coconut milk.

The name translates to “soaking rhinoceros” in English, a whimsical reference to the appearance of the rice balls floating in the coconut milk.

2. Bloody Mary

Picture: Left: Liquor.com , Right: Rebecca Hubell/sugarandsoul.co

A Bloody Mary is a popular cocktail made with vodka, tomato juice, and various spices and flavorings including Worcestershire sauce, hot sauces, garlic, herbs, horseradish, celery, olives, salt, black pepper, lemon juice, lime juice, and/or celery salt. Its name, while evocative, adds a macabre twist to this savoury drink.

As to where Bloody Mary got its name, the jury is still out on that one. It could have been named after Hollywood star Mary Pickford or from the butchered pronunciation of Vladimir.

3. Corndog

Picture: Canva

A corndog is a sausage, usually a hot dog, coated in a thick layer of cornmeal batter and deep-fried. It is typically served on a stick and is a popular fairground snack in the United States.

4. Devilled Eggs

Picture: Canva

Devilled eggs are hard-boiled eggs that have been shelled, cut in half, and filled with a paste made from the egg yolks mixed with other ingredients like mayonnaise, mustard, and spices. The term “devilled” refers to the addition of hot or spicy seasonings.

5. Eggs in Hell

Picture: Canva

Eggs in Hell is a spicy breakfast dish where eggs are poached in a simmering sauce of tomatoes, chili peppers, and onions, often seasoned with cumin and paprika. The name reflects the fiery flavor profile of the dish.

6. Harimau Menangis

Picture: Left: Siti/siraplimau.com, Right: unilevelfoodsolutions.com

Harimau Menangis, which means “Crying Tiger” in Malay, is a dish made from grilled beef, often served with a spicy dipping sauce. The name suggests that the dish is so spicy it could make a tiger cry.

7. Kek Lumut

Picture: agrobazaar.com

Kek Lumut, translating to “Moss Cake,” is a moist and dense cake popular in Malaysia and Brunei. Its vibrant green colour, achieved through the use of pandan leaves or food colouring, gives it the appearance of moss.

8. Kek Sarang Semut

Picture: Left: Netty Ah Hiyer/mingguanwanita.my, Right: kekmolek.com

Kek Sarang Semut, or “Ant’s Nest Cake,” is a caramel-flavored cake with a unique, honeycomb-like texture. The name comes from its resemblance to the intricate tunnels of an ant’s nest.

9. Kek Tapak Kuda

Picture: Left: mymallmalaysia.my, Right: agrobazaar.com

Kek Tapak Kuda, or “Horse Hoof Cake,” is a sponge cake rolled with chocolate or kaya (coconut jam) filling. The shape of the cake resembles a horse’s hoof, hence the name.

10. Kuih Batang Buruk

Picture: Left: Ibnatie -Aziza Mat Roff/rasa.my , Right: Afiqah Binti Abdul Razak/ceriasihat.com

Kuih Batang Buruk, meaning “Rotten Log Cake,” is a traditional Malay cookie made from a hollow, crispy shell filled with a sweet, creamy filling. Despite its unappetizing name, it is a beloved festive treat.

11. Nasi Ganja

Picture: Left: Siti Mustiani, Right: Foodpanda

Nasi Ganja, literally “Marijuana Rice” does not contain any form of drugs although it can be just as addictive.

It comes in variations of white rice or “nasi lemak” and is served with side dishes that range from chicken or beef rendang to squid sambal.

12. Pigs in Blankets

Picture: Left: bbcgoodfood,com, Right: Meggan Hill/culinaryhill.com

Pigs in Blankets are small sausages wrapped in bacon or dough and baked. They are a popular snack or appetizer, especially in the United Kingdom and United States.

13. Puteri Mandi

Picture: Left: fn.com.my, Right: Muhammad Afiq/ceriasihat.com

Puteri Mandi, which translates to “bathing princess” is a Malay dessert made of glutinous rice flour dumplings coated in grated coconut and drizzled with palm sugar syrup.

The name evokes an image of delicate dumplings bathing in the sweet syrup.

14. Sup Torpedo

Picture: Left: Lotte/wordpress.com , Right: Team Kashoorga/kashoorga.com

Sup Torpedo, or “Torpedo Soup” is a Malaysian soup made from bull penis.

It is considered an aphrodisiac and is believed to have various health benefits, despite its unusual and somewhat intimidating name.

15. Toad in the Hole

Picture: Canva

Toad in the Hole is a traditional British dish consisting of sausages baked in Yorkshire pudding batter, usually served with onion gravy and vegetables. The name’s origins are unclear, but it adds a quirky charm to this comforting dish.

These peculiar food names not only pique curiosity but also offer a glimpse into the cultural and humorous aspects of culinary traditions worldwide.

Whether you’re an adventurous eater or a culinary enthusiast, these dishes promise an interesting experience both in name and flavour.

