Mokky’s Pizza X Pestle & Mortar Clothing: Where Flavour Meets Fashion!

Mokky’s Pizza & Coffee, a beloved Kuala Lumpur pizzeria known for its authentic New York-style pizzas, has just pulled off a game-changing collaboration with Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC), a leading streetwear brand.

This partnership is a bold move that blends the best of local cuisine and fashion, marking a significant milestone for both entities.

Since its inception in 2022, Mokky’s Pizza & Coffee has quickly become a local favorite, known for its commitment to crafting the perfect pizza slice using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The menu features an array of flavors, from the classic Pepperoni to the unique Fake Margherita, all designed to satisfy the most discerning palates.

On 27 July, Mokky’s Pizza will launch an exclusive collection of t-shirts, priced at RM119 each.

The first 100 customers will also receive a complimentary keychain, making this a must-have for fashion and pizza enthusiasts alike.

This special event is not just a celebration of the partnership but a testament to the shared values of quality, creativity, and community between the two brands.

The collaboration features iconic prints and designs that weave together unique stories from PMC’s 14-year history, celebrating culture, cuisine, and community in a way that only Mokky’s and PMC can.

The collaboration with PMC is more than just a fashion statement; it’s a vibrant celebration of culture, cuisine, and community.

Pestle & Mortar Clothing, known for its distinct Southeast Asian outlook on streetwear, aims to showcase its culture authentically, making it a prime example for other regional brands.

This exciting partnership highlights the potential for innovative collaborations that can elevate local brands to new heights and create memorable experiences for customers.

