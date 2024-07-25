Journey To A Galaxy Far, Far Away At Gasket Alley This July – Feel The Force In Your Hands With Sabertrio

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It was not in a galaxy far, far away that a Jedi-wannabe was able to realise the dream of pretending to fend off evil forces using a saber.

The solid feel of a weapon that has helped many rebels defeat the evil empire was definitely surreal.

From the sturdy build of the hilt to its features that made it very realistic, this is no toy-store saber.

So what is this Jedi-wannabe talking about?

Have you ever heard of Sabertrio? Any Star Wars afficionado, particularly those within the lightsaber community would have heard of them as they specialise in custom sabers.

What started as a passion project soon turned into an international business venture with orders coming in from overseas. This homegrown brand has definitely done Malaysia proud!

Sabertrio was founded by Jason, Dane and Kris back in 2016.

It started from their respective bedrooms where they laboured over the initial design, trying to realise every Star Wars fans saber dream of manifesting what we saw on screen, courtesy of George Lucas, to something we can hold in our own hands.

Starting from a desk in our bedrooms, we embarked on a quest to craft fully functioning duel-ready custom sabers that most importantly, were well made and original in design. It was a long and arduous journey, but also a deeply gratifying one where we had the opportunity to bring so much fun, excitement, and joy to people all over the world with our sabers. It was through this that we felt, we had finally found our calling. Jason, Dane, Kris

They’ve come a long way from their bedrooms, that’s for sure.

The custom sabers that have taken the saber community by storm are no toys.

The process is thorough and meticulous.

Did you know that all their sabers are crafted for dueling?

It is made from aircraft-grade T6061 aluminium and are equipped with advanced, user-friendly soundboards.

Internally, they boast superior Delrin (POM-H) chassis known for durability, capable of withstanding mid to heavy dueling. The blades are constructed from resilient polycarbonate (PC), offering impact resistance.

We are not kidding when we say they are made for dueling because we tried it out ourselves and yes, for a few moments, it felt just like we were part of the battle between Darth Maul and Qui Gon Jinn.

Don’t believe us?

Head over to the Gasket Alley in Petaling Jaya, Selangor where Sabertrio has a pop-up booth from 10am to 10pm.

There is a display of their custom sabers where participants can learn about their design principles and the inspiration that drove their innovations.

You can also engage in hands-on experience with the exquisitely designed sabers.

