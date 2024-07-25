Craving For The Viral Pistaschio Chocolate Bar? Here’s How To Make It Yourself!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dubai’s culinary scene continues to captivate, with the latest sensation being the viral pistachio chocolate bar. This decadent treat combines traditional Middle Eastern flavors with the indulgence of fine chocolate. Here’s how you can recreate this delightful dessert at home.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nadismit/video/7391229055460330794

Ingredients:

100g Kataifi pastry (kunafa)

230g pistachio crema or pistachio butter

Tahini (optional)

500g dark, milk, or white chocolate (based on your preference)

Preparation:

Start by bringing the Kataifi pastry to room temperature. This step is crucial for achieving the right texture. If the pastry is refrigerated, leave it out for about 2 hours; if frozen, give it around 4 hours. Once the pastry is ready, cut it into small, uniform pieces about 1cm in length.

This ensures even cooking and a consistent crunch in every bite. Toast the Kataifi pastry in a dry pan over medium heat, stirring constantly. The pastry will become crispy and turn a deep golden brown, which takes about 5 to 10 minutes. Be attentive to avoid burning.

Next, mix the toasted Kataifi pastry with the pistachio crema or pistachio butter in a bowl. If you wish to add an extra layer of flavor, mix in some tahini. Stir the mixture until the ingredients are well combined, ensuring an even distribution of flavors and textures. A good tip is that you can also add real crushed pistachios and freshly grinded tahini for a crunchier mixture.

For the chocolate shell, melt your chosen chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat it in 30-second intervals, stirring each time until fully melted. This prevents overheating and ensures a smooth consistency. Pour a thin layer of the melted chocolate into your mold.

If you don’t have a specific mold for chocolate bars, a loaf pan will work. Make sure the chocolate covers the bottom and sides evenly, then tap the mold to remove any air bubbles. Place the mold in the refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes to set the chocolate.

Once the chocolate shell is set, fill it with the pistachio and Kataifi mixture, leaving a small gap at the top. Pour another layer of melted chocolate over the filling, smoothing the surface with a spatula to ensure an even coating. Chill the assembled chocolate bar in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to allow it to set completely.

Finally, carefully remove the chocolate bar from the mold. Store your homemade pistachio chocolate bar in an airtight container in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight to maintain its texture and flavor.

This recipe blends the creamy richness of pistachio butter with the crispiness of toasted Kataifi pastry, all wrapped in a luxurious chocolate shell. Perfect for gifting or indulging yourself, this homemade version of Dubai’s viral chocolate bar is sure to delight.

