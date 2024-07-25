Check Out KL’s Vibrant Nyonya Cuisine Scene With These Restaurants

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Best Nyonya Restaurants in KL

Peranakan cuisine is a standout fusion from Malaysia, blending Chinese and Malay flavors with subtle Thai and Indian spices to create one of the country’s most cherished culinary traditions.

Based on your recommendations, we’ve compiled a list of the Best Nyonya Restaurants in KL, showcasing the finest spots to experience this unique and flavourful cuisine.

1. Big Baba

Address: 34, Jalan 2/109e, Taman Desa Business Park

Operating hours: Daily from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Socials: IG: @bigbabamalaysia / FB: Big Baba

Contact: 03-7987 7755

Big Baba is a beloved spot in Taman Desa Business Park, known for its authentic Nyonya flavours and cozy atmosphere.

This restaurant offers a range of traditional dishes, perfect for a hearty meal with family and friends. Don’t miss their signature Pineapple lemak prawns and try their latest dessert offering; Sago gula Melaka!

2. Nyonya.love

Address: B-LG, 5, Jalan BK 5a/3, Bandar Kinrara, 47180 Puchong

Operating hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 AM to 7:30 PM

Socials: IG: @nyonya.love / FB: Nyonya.love

Contact: 018-989 9223

Located in Bandar Kinrara, Nyonya.love is a charming eatery offering a homely dining experience with an extensive menu of Nyonya delicacies.

From their aromatic nasi lemak to their savory beef rendang, every dish is a tribute to the rich Peranakan heritage.

3. Sri Nyonya Restaurant

Address: 14, Jalan 22/49, Seksyen 22, 46300 Petaling Jaya

Operating hours: Daily from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM, 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Socials: FB: Sri Nyonya Restaurant

Contact: 03-7875 1031

Sri Nyonya Restaurant in Petaling Jaya is a favourite among locals for its consistent quality and authentic taste.

Their extensive menu features classics like Nyonya fish curry and asam laksa, making it a great spot for anyone looking to explore traditional Nyonya flavours. Don’t miss out their popular dish—Kerabu lemak sayur paku!

4. Madam Zee Peranakan Cuisine

Address: Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Monday to Saturday from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Socials: IG: @madamzee.my / FB: Madam Zee

Contact: 03-2026 6060

Situated in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Madam Zee Peranakan Cuisine offers a delightful dining experience with its elegant setting and delicious dishes.

Highlights include their flavourful Thai Nyonya Mee Siam Goreng and Nasi Lemak Baba Melaka, which are sure to tantalise your taste buds.

5. The Peranakan @ Bangsar

Address: 1st Floor, 17, Jln Telawi 3, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Daily from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Socials: IG: @theperanakanbangsar / FB: The Peranakan Bangsar Telawi 3

Contact: 011-2513 9396

The Peranakan @ Bangsar is a trendy spot located in the vibrant Telawi area. Known for its stylish decor and innovative dishes, this restaurant blends traditional Nyonya recipes with a modern twist. Be sure to try their fragrant Nyonya laksa and chicken curry kapitan.

6. Ginger Roots Restaurant

Address: 87, Jln Hujan Emas 8, Taman Overseas Union, 58200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Friday to Sunday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Socials: IG: @gingerrootsrestaurant / FB: Ginger Roots Restaurant

Contact: 017-333 5556

Ginger Roots Restaurant in Taman Overseas Union offers a cozy atmosphere perfect for enjoying hearty Nyonya meals. Their menu features a variety of traditional dishes, including the must-try sambal petai udang and their spicy Portuguese curry debal, making it a great spot for food enthusiasts.

7. Sarang Cookery

Address: 8, Jalan Galloway, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Socials: IG: @sarangcookery / FB: Sarang Cookery

Contact: 012-332 7638

Nestled in Bukit Bintang, Sarang Cookery offers a vibrant and inviting setting to enjoy Peranakan cuisine. With a focus on traditional recipes, their top selling dish like sunshine nasi ulam are sure to satisfy your cravings for authentic flavors.

8. Peranakan Place Signature

Address: Lot L5-03, 5th Floor, NU Sentral Shopping Mall, 201, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Socials: IG: @peranakanplace / FB: Restaurant Peranakan Place

Contact: 03-2276 5199

Conveniently located in NU Sentral Shopping Mall, Peranakan Place Signature is a popular choice for shoppers and food lovers alike. The restaurant serves a variety of Nyonya specialties, including their Nyonya laksa and nasi pandan ayam berempah.

9. Warong Old China

Address: 144, Jalan Tun H S Lee, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Daily from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Socials: IG: @warongoldchina / FB: Warong Old China

Contact: 011-1218 7691

Warong Old China is a charming restaurant that offers a nostalgic dining experience with its vintage decor and classic Nyonya dishes. Located in the city centre, it’s a great spot to enjoy traditional favorites like Nyonya nasi lemak accompanied by chicken rendang.

10. Little Heritage House

Address: 23, Jalan 17/56, Seksyen 17, 46400 Petaling Jaya

Operating hours: Daily from 11:30 AM to 10:00 PM

Socials: IG: @littleheritagehouse / FB: Little Heritage House

Contact: 03-7932 1810

Little Heritage House in Petaling Jaya is known for its homey ambiance and delicious Nyonya cuisine. Their menu includes a wide range of traditional dishes, such as the flavorful assam tumis stingray and petai fried rice, making it a delightful spot for a family meal.

Explore these fantastic Nyonya restaurants in KL to indulge in the rich and diverse flavors of Peranakan cuisine. Each spot offers a unique dining experience, bringing the best of Malaysia’s culinary heritage to your table.

