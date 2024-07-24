Upcoming Cosplay Events In Malaysia You Don’t Want To Miss

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you a cosplay enthusiast? Whether you’re totally into it or just an outsider looking in, there are several events coming up that you wouldn’t want to miss.

So get ready to transform into your favourite characters at these top cosplay events!

From bustling conventions to unique themed gatherings, these events offer something for every cosplay enthusiast.

Here’s a rundown of the must-attend cosplay events across Malaysia this year:

1. Animangaki 2024

Location: Mines Expo, Seri Kembangan, Selangor

Date: 23-25 August, 2024

Highlights:

Known for its welcoming community and vibrant atmosphere.

Cosplay runway shows, competitions, and group photoshoots.

Interactive game zones, anime screenings, and artist booths.

Meet-and-greet sessions with popular cosplayers and voice actors.

2. Noizucon 2024

Location: Dewan Tun Canselor, Multimedia University, Cyberjaya

Date: 13-15 September, 2024

Highlights:

Participate in thrilling e-sports tournaments featuring popular games and top-tier players.

Showcase your creativity and passion for cosplay with competitions and parades.

Engage in exciting tabletop gaming sessions with friends and fellow enthusiasts.

Discover the latest trends and innovations in the world of collectibles.

3. Stamax – Stage 1

Location: Sandakan Hakka Purpose Hall, Sabah

Date: 14-15 September, 2024

Highlights:

Promote the local cosplay scene and hobbies.

Platform for enthusiasts to dress as their favorite characters and for collectors to showcase their passions

Nearly 20 businesses offering a variety of merchandise indoors and over 30 booths in an outdoor area.

Performances, games, and a lucky draw with a grand prize of a PS5, part of a total prize pool worth RM10,000.

4. Otakyun! 2024

Location: Grand Riverine Ballroom, Kuching, Sarawak.

Date: 26-27 October, 2024

Highlights:

Experience a unique cafe setting with charming maid service.

Cosplay competitions with various categories and attractive prizes.

Doujin booths featuring local and regional artists.

Enjoy electrifying shows and live entertainment.

5. Comic Fiesta 2024

Location: Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur

Date: 21-22 December, 2024

Highlights:

One of Malaysia’s largest and most anticipated cosplay events.

Features cosplay competitions, artist alleys, and merchandise stalls.

Special guest appearances from international and local cosplayers.

Workshops and panels on cosplay techniques and anime culture.

