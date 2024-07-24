Upcoming Cosplay Events In Malaysia You Don’t Want To Miss
Plan your cosplay calendar with these upcoming events.
Are you a cosplay enthusiast? Whether you’re totally into it or just an outsider looking in, there are several events coming up that you wouldn’t want to miss.
So get ready to transform into your favourite characters at these top cosplay events!
From bustling conventions to unique themed gatherings, these events offer something for every cosplay enthusiast.
Here’s a rundown of the must-attend cosplay events across Malaysia this year:
1. Animangaki 2024
Location: Mines Expo, Seri Kembangan, Selangor
Date: 23-25 August, 2024
Highlights:
- Known for its welcoming community and vibrant atmosphere.
- Cosplay runway shows, competitions, and group photoshoots.
- Interactive game zones, anime screenings, and artist booths.
- Meet-and-greet sessions with popular cosplayers and voice actors.
2. Noizucon 2024
Location: Dewan Tun Canselor, Multimedia University, Cyberjaya
Date: 13-15 September, 2024
Highlights:
- Participate in thrilling e-sports tournaments featuring popular games and top-tier players.
- Showcase your creativity and passion for cosplay with competitions and parades.
- Engage in exciting tabletop gaming sessions with friends and fellow enthusiasts.
- Discover the latest trends and innovations in the world of collectibles.
3. Stamax – Stage 1
Location: Sandakan Hakka Purpose Hall, Sabah
Date: 14-15 September, 2024
Highlights:
- Promote the local cosplay scene and hobbies.
- Platform for enthusiasts to dress as their favorite characters and for collectors to showcase their passions
- Nearly 20 businesses offering a variety of merchandise indoors and over 30 booths in an outdoor area.
- Performances, games, and a lucky draw with a grand prize of a PS5, part of a total prize pool worth RM10,000.
4. Otakyun! 2024
Location: Grand Riverine Ballroom, Kuching, Sarawak.
Date: 26-27 October, 2024
Highlights:
- Experience a unique cafe setting with charming maid service.
- Cosplay competitions with various categories and attractive prizes.
- Doujin booths featuring local and regional artists.
- Enjoy electrifying shows and live entertainment.
5. Comic Fiesta 2024
Location: Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur
Date: 21-22 December, 2024
Highlights:
- One of Malaysia’s largest and most anticipated cosplay events.
- Features cosplay competitions, artist alleys, and merchandise stalls.
- Special guest appearances from international and local cosplayers.
- Workshops and panels on cosplay techniques and anime culture.
