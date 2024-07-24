It’s Halfway Through 2024 But There Are Still Some Awesome Music Festivals Coming Up This Year!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you ready to groove, dance, and immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere of Malaysia’s top music festivals this year?

These festivals offer an incredible lineup of local and international artists across diverse genres.

Whether you’re a fan of rock, electronic, or world music, these events promise unforgettable experiences filled with live performances, vibrant crowds, and unforgettable memories.

Here’s a list of must-attend music festivals in Malaysia that you won’t want to miss.

Grab your tickets, gather your friends, and prepare for a musical adventure like no other!

1. Borneo Songwak Water Music Festival 2024

Date: 26-28 July 2024

Location: Sarawak Cultural Village, Kuching

This could very well be an unforgettable adventure. The Borneo Songwak Water Music Festival is happening next week in Kuching!

Revel in a spectacular fusion of Sarawak’s lush rainforest ambiance, rich cultural tapestry, and the thrilling splash of water fights.

Unleash your spirit of adventure and soak in the unique cultural feast only found at Sarawak Cultural Village.

The festival blends traditional and contemporary music, featuring both local and international artists.

2. Kinabalu Music Fest 2024

Date: 30 August – 1 September 2024

Location: KDCA, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu

The Kinabalu Music Fest features a celebration of music and nature where it showcases a diverse lineup of genres, including indie, rock, and traditional Sabahan music.

The event kicks off with a series of activities from 30 August to 1 September, featuring pop-up culinary stalls, free outdoor entertainment, and various activities.

The highlight of the event is the concert night on 31 August at the KDCA hall in Penampang, promising an unforgettable evening of music and celebration.

3. Borderland Music Fest

Date: 6-7 September 2024

Location: Sarawak Cultural Village, Kuching

Returning to the Sarawak Cultural Village, the Borderland Music Fest is known for its eclectic mix of electronic dance music and world beats.

The festival features multiple stages with breathtaking light shows and interactive art installations, creating an immersive experience for music lovers.

Don’t miss the opportunity to dance under the stars in one of Malaysia’s most iconic cultural settings.

4. Rhythm Fest ’24

Date: 7-8 September 2024

Location: UTAR Sport Complex, Kampar

Rhythm Fest ’24 is coming and bigger than ever!

Join in for an unforgettable weekend of exciting performances, delicious food, and endless fun.

Enjoy a vibrant celebration of music and youth culture, featuring up-and-coming local bands and established artists.

Indulge in a variety of mouth-watering treats and refreshing drinks from the best local food trucks and vendors.

Get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime. Follow us for updates, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, and exciting giveaways.

5. Borneo Sonic Music Festival

Date: 11-12 October 2024

Location: Sarawak Stadium, Kuching

The Borneo Music Festival is one of the largest music events in the region, attracting thousands of attendees each year.

Held at the Sarawak Stadium, the festival features an impressive lineup of international headliners and local stars.

From EDM to rock, the diverse genres ensure there’s something for everyone.

The festival also offers food stalls, merchandise booths, and interactive activities to keep the excitement going all weekend long.

So, mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready for an unforgettable musical journey through Malaysia!

