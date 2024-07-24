Find Out How You Can Win Tickets To Jay Chou’s 2024 Carnival World Tour

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Alliance Bank Malaysia is giving customers the chance to win tickets to the one-day only Jay Chou 2024 Carnival World Tour in Malaysia.

This unique opportunity reflects Alliance Bank’s goal of providing its customers with experiences that enhance their lifestyle.

The campaign runs until 31 August 2024 and is open to all Alliance Bank’s customers.

Both individual and business customers can increase their chances of winning one of the 70 pairs of tickets ranging from Category 5 (worth RM588 per ticket) to Category 1 (worth RM1,138 per ticket), to the highly anticipated concert by engaging in various simple banking activities.

For individual customers, the number of entries increases with new SavePlus Account/-i openings with a minimum deposit of RM500, saving into Current/Savings Account/-i with a net incremental monthly average balance of RM500, or spending a minimum of RM100 with Alliance Bank Visa credit card or spending a minimum of RM50 with Mastercard debit card for daily needs.

Likewise, new business customers too can increase their chances by opening an Alliance Bank Business Current Account/-i, signing up for BizSmart ® Online Banking (Transaction Module) and performing a minimum RM50,000 net credit transactions during the Campaign Period.

Existing SME Banking and Commercial Banking customers will stand a chance to win tickets to Jay Chou’s concert when they top up their Alliance Bank Current Account/-i and achieve a minimum 2-Month incremental Monthly Average Balance (MAB) of RM 100,000.00* during the campaign period.

At the same time, when business customers perform business Foreign Exchange (FX) transactions and achieve cumulative transaction volume requirement over a minimum period of two months, they too will stand a chance to win tickets to sing along with Jay Chou at the concert.

In line with our brand purpose of ‘The Bank For Life’, we understand Jay Chou’s immense popularity in Malaysia. This is one of our ways of rewarding loyal customers by providing them with an opportunity to attend the King of Mandopop’s concert live when they Apply, Save and Transact with Alliance Bank. We are committed to delivering more value-added propositions to our customers, enabling them to enjoy meaningful experiences throughout their banking journey with us. Kellee Kam, Group Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Bank

The announcement of the winners is expected to be finalised by 30 September 2024.

The Jay Chou 2024 Carnival World Tour – Malaysia is scheduled for 26 October 2024 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium Malaysia.

For more information about the campaign and the reward distributions, click here.

