Discover The Ultimate Chiang Mai Getaway: Top 7 Airbnb Retreats For Malaysians

As direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Chiang Mai increase, Malaysians now have more opportunities to explore this captivating city.

Known for its vibrant night markets, serene temples, and stunning natural landscapes, Chiang Mai is a destination that offers something for everyone.

To make your stay even more memorable, here are seven exceptional Airbnb retreats that promise a perfect blend of comfort, charm, and tranquility.

Central Serenity

For travelers seeking the perfect balance between urban convenience and natural beauty, the is an ideal choice.

Dala Ping River House

Located by the serene Ping River, this retreat features a private pool and is just moments away from Thapae Gate and Nimmanhaemin.

Alternatively, the Baan Nimman Garden Villa offers a private Lanna Contemporary-style experience surrounded by lush greenery.

Baan Nimman Garden Villa

It’s perfect for group travelers wanting relaxation within easy reach of Chiang Mai’s main attractions.

Forest Hideaway

Enchanting Treehouse

If disconnecting from the hustle and bustle is your goal, the enchanting treehouse nestled in lush forests provides a cozy balcony with serene views and the soothing sounds of nearby water streams.

This retreat, located near a local village, is the ultimate escape for those craving a peaceful getaway.

Enchanting Treehouse

Countryside Charm

For a touch of rustic charm, consider the Lanna House, a tranquil Thai Lanna-style retreat surrounded by lush greenery and featuring a large garden perfect for unwinding.

Lanna House

Another excellent choice is the Traditional House, located near a hot spring. This wooden house offers spectacular mountain views and is surrounded by bamboo and teak forests, providing a unique and serene experience.

Traditional House

Contemporary Comforts

Modern luxury seekers will appreciate The Duplex, which boasts sweeping views of a nearby temple and the Doi Suthep mountains. With its minimalist industrial style and sunset vistas from the balcony, this villa is a contemporary haven.

The Duplex

Another modern retreat, Maya Green, combines modern and rustic elements. Conveniently close to town yet nestled in peaceful surroundings, this villa features a saltwater swimming pool and a tropical garden, making it ideal for relaxation after a day of exploring nearby attractions.

Maya Green

