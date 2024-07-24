Deadpool & Wolverine “Leaked” End Credits Scene With Zizan Razak, Khairulaming – Real Or Fake?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok video is apparently showing the “leaked” end credits roll of the movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

There is no confirmation that this end credits is legit.

What has Malaysians in stitches is that the end credits include a Malaysian Deadpool and a Malaysian Wolverine, played by Zizan Razak and Bront Palarae, respectively.

The end credits scene appears to have been shot in a cinema, complete with heads moving in front of the camera.

While it could be real, it also says Khairulaming plays Chef Wolverine.

The movie has not opened to the public yet with the first screening only starting after midnight 25 July.

It has premiered to the press and social media influencers but of course recording any parts of the movie in the cinema is illegal.

Even those in the comment section are divided whether the video is real or fake, with one saying that with Deadpool, anything is possible.

None of the local celebrities in this end credits have commented.

Also in the video is Mark O’Dea as the British Deadpool.

So Malaysians, the only way to find out is to stay glued to your seats for the end credits when you watch this movie at the cinemas.

If you’re still contemplating if this is a must-watch or not, check out what we think of it.

READ MORE: Deadpool & Wolverine Hits All The Right Notes [Review]

Yes, we were invited to the press screening but our journalist had no idea she was supposed to keep a lookout for a Malaysian Deadpool in the end credits! She did notice that Ladypool was played by Blake Lively which is reflected in the “leaked” video.

So, if Zizan Razak really did appear in the end credits, we missed it.

PS: Sources close to the screening event told us the video is not real (but like a TikToker said, who knows).

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.