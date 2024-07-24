Deadpool & Wolverine Hits All The Right Notes [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After much talk and teases, the movie we’ve all been waiting for is here. Deadpool & Wolverine combines two favourite Marvel heroes on a crazy adventure to save the world.

The story is simple: Wade Wilson aka Deadpool is lost in life after his first plan to be meaningful doesn’t work out.

Hence, he jumped right in when the opportunity to save the world came up (Marvel Jesus!) and gave him the excuse to drag his best pal, grumpy Logan aka Wolverine along.

(L-R): Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios. © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024 MARVEL.

What I liked

Deadpool & Wolverine showed that everything is great when it’s done together with your best friends.

This Marvel film is a love letter to all the millennials. Thank you, Ryan Reynolds, for listening to his wife, Blake Lively (who’s a millennial).

From the get-go, the film hooks you right in with nostalgic songs and many pop culture references.

It was also an engaging watch because there are so many interesting clues wrapped in the characters’ lines.

All the rumoured new shows or castings we’ve heard of but never seen realised? It’s all in this lovely movie including some fantastic cameos!

(L-R): Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. Photo by Jay Maidment. © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024 MARVEL.

One of the things I appreciated in this film was that the pacing was done right. There was a right balance and timing for funny scenarios, touching scenes, and fight scenes. Despite having many crazy things going on in the film, there’s also time to break the fourth wall.

I also appreciated that we were finally introduced to new comic characters, giving us new villains to see on the big screen. The way the reveal was shot certainly teased the audience to guess who the “real” Big Bad was in the film.

Seeing Hugh Jackman return as Logan/Wolverine was nothing short of exciting. It was like he never left. Even in the film, Deadpool ribs the fact that Jackman will be working for a long time. Together with Reynolds, they convincingly showed the contrasts between both characters through hilarious interactions as they bumble along their journey.

Was there something I didn’t like about the film? Thinking it over, it’s not a deal breaker but I wished I could see more of the other characters. However, doing so would probably take away from the core story. After all, absence makes the heart grow fonder, yes?

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. Photo by Jay Maidment. © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024 MARVEL.

Should you watch or skip it?

WATCH IT. If you love Marvel but have been let down by previous shows, Deadpool & Wolverine is a beautiful gem after a long, long time. Just like how old songs wake up “dead” millennials like sleeper agents, this film does that for all tired Marvel fans.

Also, it’s Deadpool so expect tons of violence and blood sprays. It’s not a film for young children for sure.

(L-R): Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. Photo by Jay Maidment. © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024 MARVEL.

There are no post-credit scenes to announce new films but do stay for all the behind-the-scene clips during the credits run. The BTS clips are a nice touch to pay homage to all the X-Men films we’ve watched that paved the way for the shows we have today. You might want to stay until the end for Deadpool to redeem his honour too!

Deadpool & Wolverine will be showing in cinemas nationwide from 25 July 2024 onwards.

P.S: Don’t be surprised if you find yourself humming some soundtracks long after leaving the cinema.

