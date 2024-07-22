Exploring the Dream Forest in Langkawi: A Magical Experience Awaits

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever wanted to take a walk through an enchanting forest?

While this forest is not enchanted the way it is in an Enid Blyton book, Langkawi’s Dream Forest comes pretty close.

It is a unique Malaysian night attraction, offering visitors an enchanting blend of immersive night walks, advanced sensory technology, projection mapping, and cutting-edge lighting.

These elements come together to recreate the mythical tales of Tasik Dayang Bunting, Merong Mahawangsa, and the Giants of Langkawi, creating a magical experience for all.

How did the Dream Forest come about?

Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina, President and Chief Dream Maker of the Enfiniti Group, developed the Dream Forest Langkawi with the expertise of a skilled Malaysian team specializing in creativity, technology, and construction.

Beyond its captivating experiences, the attraction is dedicated to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

No trees were felled during its development, and energy-efficient lighting is employed.

Community engagement initiatives are also in place to promote sustainability and social responsibility.

Dream Forest Langkawi aims to do more than provide immersive adventures. By attracting a diverse range of visitors, it seeks to boost the local economy by creating jobs, enhancing the community through training and technology sharing, and opening up business opportunities.

Explore The Forest

The forest is divided into various zones, each offering a unique immersive experience.

Zone 1, the Portal of Dreams, introduces visitors to Langkawi’s beloved stories through a Wayang Kulit (shadow puppet) showcase.

Zone 2, Dayang Bunting & the Invincible Realm, explores the legend of Tasik Dayang Bunting with a fusion of lights, music, and the scent of the Bakawali flower.

In Zone 3, Gua Cerita, visitors encounter mesmerizing glow worms and projector lights bringing the caverns to life.

Zone 4, The Quest for Mermaid’s Tears, features a 360-degree animation of Mat Teja collecting Mermaid’s tears.

Zone 5, Cenderawasih, the Magical Bird of Paradise, offers a surreal adventure with projection and mist effects.

Zone 6, The Union of Mambang Sari & Mat Teja, showcases their grand love story through projections on an invisible screen.

Zone 7, The Mother Tree, provides a unique audiovisual experience with seamless projections and ethereal soundscapes.

Additional zones include Zone 9, Interactive Fireflies Experience, where visitors can activate luminous orbs representing magical fireflies.

Zone 10, Merong Mahawangsa VS Garuda, involves an interactive experience with projection technology.

Zone 11, The Rise of Langkasuka, retells the story of Merong Mahawangsa and Garuda through Wayang Kulit.

Zone 12, Enter the World of Giants of Langkawi, uncovers the legend of Gunung Raya through interactive projections.

Zone 13, Experience the Giants Fight, immerses visitors in a battle between Mat Raya and Mat Chinchang through 360-degree animated projections.

What Else To Look Forward To

Visitors can also enjoy various attractions and amenities. The Dream Forest Cafe offers an outdoor dining experience with a unique menu amidst the rainforest.

The Tree Village features authentic Malaysian food and beverages, including signature items like bonfire marshmallows and handcrafted butterfly pea teas.

Private dining events can be arranged upon request. The Dream Forest Langkawi Shop, located at the Exit Portal, offers a variety of signature souvenirs, ensuring visitors can take home a treasured piece of their magical experience.

Rates and Schedule

Ticket prices vary based on the visitor’s residency and identification status.

For Langkawi residents, adult tickets are priced at RM38, while children aged 3 to 15 and senior citizens pay RM28.

MyKad holders, including Malaysian citizens and permanent residents, pay RM68 for adults and RM48 for children, with senior citizens paying RM38.

Non-MyKad holders face higher rates, with adult tickets at RM98 and children at RM78. All categories benefit from a 5% discount for online purchases, encouraging advance booking.

Located at Lubuk Semilang, Off Jalan Padang Gaong, Mukim, Dream Forest Langkawi is open daily from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM, except on Wednesdays, unless it coincides with public or school holidays.

For inquiries, visitors can contact +60 13-487 3277 from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM, or for group bookings and events, +60 10-892 2890. Alternatively, they can email dreamforestlangkawi@enfiniti.com.my.

Let The Magic Begin!

Dream Forest Langkawi promises a magical experience that combines local legends, interactive technology, and immersive storytelling, making it a must-visit attraction for tourists and locals alike.

Guys! Dream Forest Langkawi dah buka lah 🤩



Dari review aku baca, tempat ni best gila ada yg kata dah macam masuk perkampungan Avatar.



Share lah, boleh masuk plan cuti2 korang nih 🤭

Tiket kat 📌Thread pic.twitter.com/JM0cOmj6DW — MJ Maliziya (@MJMaliziya) December 25, 2023

