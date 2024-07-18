So Many Bars But Which KL Spot Is The “Best Bar In Malaysia”?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Housed along an old row of shoplots in the heart of Kuala Lumpur is a bar that opened its doors after the pandemic.

While it may have only started in 2022, Penrose KL has just been named the Best Bar in Malaysia by the “World’s 50 Best Bar by William Reed”.

Its industrial-like decor accented by hues of black and grey lend the bar a distinct atmosphere.

Penrose KL bagged the 8th spot in the 50 Best Bars in Asia list, making it the number 1 bar in Malaysia.

Penrose was founded by Jon Lee, who is also the food and beverage (F&B) director of Wildflowers KL.

In an Instagram post, Lee expressed his appreciation to the amazing people in the community who build and support the bar industry.

The list, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at an awards ceremony in Hong Kong recently.

Penrose in Kuala Lumpur makes an impressive climb of 42 places to reach No.8, earning the title of The Best Bar in Malaysia and earning the Nikka Highest Climber Award 2024. World’s 50 Best Bar, press release

Other Malaysian bars that made the top 50 list are Bar Trigona at the Four Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, maintaining its position at number 36.

On Instagram, Trigona thanked their customers for the unwavering support.

“This one is for all of you who believed in us. Cheers!” Trigona posted.

Newcomer Reka:Bar enters the list at number 41.

Describing itself as “your friendly post modern flavour lab”, Reka is located in Bukit Damansara.

So who decides this annual ranking?

According to World’s 50 Best Bars, the ranking is based on the votes of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy, comprising the most knowledgeable and travelled members of the bar industry, drinks media and mixology experts from across Asia.

The Academy spans dozens of cities across the continent, reflecting the relative development and importance of bar scenes in different locations and the diversity of the drinking scene in Asia. World’s 50 Best Bars, press release

What is the number 1 best bar in Asia?

For 2024, that honour goes to newcomer Bar Leone in Hong Kong.

In a statement by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, it said Bar Leone made history as the very first new entry to claim the top spot on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

The feeling of standing atop the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list is one I never could have imagined just over a year ago, when we were just a small team. Hong Kong’s bar scene is a crucible of competition, constantly evolving to reflect the city’s vibrant diversity. To be recognised as the best in Asia is a true testament to the unwavering passion and relentless drive of our crew. We are beyond blessed to call Hong Kong home, and we will continue pouring our hearts into creating an experience that does justice to this remarkable city we love. Lorenzo Antinori, owner of Bar Leone

As for our neighbour Singapore, 11 bars in the island republic made the Top 50 list.

The Best Bar in Singapore is Jigger & Peony at the third spot.

Here are the Top 50 Best Bars in Asia:

Bar Leone – Hong Kong Zest – Seoul Jigger & Pony – Singapore Coa – Hong Kong Bar Benfiddich – Tokyo Nutmeg & Clove – Singapore BKK Social Club – Bangkok Penrose – Kuala Lumpur Argo – Hong Kong The Aubrey – Hong Kong Virtù – Tokyo The Cocktail Club – Jakarta Vesper – Bangkok Hope & Sesame – Guangzhou Sago House – Singapore Night Hawk – Singapore Darkside – Hong Kong Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar – Bangkok The Savory Project – Hong Kong Bar Cham – Seoul Bar Us – Bangkok The St. Regis Bar (Macau) – Macau The SG Club – Tokyo Penicillin – Hong Kong Offtrack – Singapore Quinary – Hong Kong Pantja – Jakarta Craftroom – Osaka Smoke & Bitters – Hiriketiya Vender – Taichung Native – Singapore Origin Bar – Singapore The Curator – Manila The Bellwood – Tokyo Analogue Initiative – Singapore Bar Trigona – Kuala Lumpur Bar Mood – Taipei Employees Only – Singapore Barc – Kathmandu ZLB23 – Bengaluru Reka – Kuala Lumpur Fura – Singapore CMYK – Changsha The Public House – Taipei Mostly Harmless – Hong Kong Alice – Seoul The Haflington – Hanoi Le Chamber – Seoul Atlas – Singapore Pine & Co – Seoul

