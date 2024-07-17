[Watch] Puncak Alam Lake Clean Up Warms Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Maintaining cleanliness is a crucial responsibility for every individual, whether at home or in public spaces.

Unfortunately, some people still neglect this duty, often littering and creating environmental eyesores, particularly in picturesque locations such as seas, rivers, or lakes.

It Is Our Responsibility

One notable example of taking responsibility for the environment comes from the Founder of Misi who spearheaded a cleanup initiative at a litter-strewn lake in Puncak Alam.

A heartfelt Facebook post, detailing the cleanup operation, which was executed by a team of 40 staff members from Café Founder and Mission Headquarters was shared.

It emphasized their shared duty to care for their local environment in Puncak Alam.

“This is our responsibility to the Puncak Alam area, our home. The entire team from Founder Cafe and the Misi team, all 40 of us, took part in this community service.

It’s a small act of giving back before our weekly team meal gatherings. Remember, ‘we must be accountable for our planet,” read the caption.

Equipped with safety gear and nets, the team spent over two hours collecting rubbish, mainly plastic bottles, from the lake.

The dedicated volunteers, both men and women, worked tirelessly to restore the lake’s natural beauty. The collected waste was then transported to a proper disposal site via a 4X4 vehicle and motorbike.

The cleanup video, which has garnered over 1.7 million views, showed the lake’s transformation. The team’s efforts returned the lake to its former scenic state, earning widespread praise from the Facebook community.

Many viewers commended the team for their commendable efforts and hoped they would receive abundant rewards for their actions.

Some users even highlighted other areas needing similar attention and questioned the accountability for maintaining such environments.

Who Is The Man Behind The Scenes

The individual behind this inspiring initiative is Nur Ahmad Faiz Mohd Azmi, a programmer and the founder of the Misi Rakyat platform.

Faiz gained significant attention previously for his successful fundraising efforts to secure life-saving Zolgensma injections worth RM9.8 million for two babies, Muhammad Athif Fahri and Wan Muhammad Naail, suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

His continued dedication to community service and environmental stewardship sets a powerful example of taking action for the greater good.

