[Watch] This Guy Claims He “Scammed” Social Media Users With Viral Spit Video

It is very easy for videos to go viral these days. One such example is a recent one where a female driver was allegedly chased by a male biker who appeared to be upset with her.

The motorcyclist followed the woman to a parking area, knocked on her car window, and attempted to spit on her, but ended up spitting on himself instead.

The video quickly gained traction online garnering 4.3 million views at press time with many condemning the man’s actions and finding humour in his misdirected spit.

@sutradaramalaya ada lagi lelaki mcm ni? pantang tgk perempuan sorang ♬ original sound – izaq

Staged Video?

A TikTok user @sutradaramalaya later claimed that the video was staged content.

He explained that the recording was created as part of his content production.

He revealed that this was not his first viral video, having produced several others that garnered significant attention.

As a creative director, he claimed to understand TikTok and Instagram algorithms, which helped his videos go viral.

He also runs an “anonymous marketing” service, promoting sales for both large and small companies and certain artists.

“Perhaps the viral videos you see today are my work, but you won’t know. This is how deception can easily spread, similar to how Israel could deceive us one day,” he said.

@sutradaramalaya sebelum aku kena tumbuk dekat public, baik aku tarik diri. muntah nescafe bosskuu… ♬ original sound – izaq

The man announced his decision to close down his anonymous marketing services, believing they cause more harm than good.

He intends to focus on his business in the automotive field instead.

This explanatory video was also shared on Twitter, highlighting how social media users had been deceived by the staged content.

Warga Twitter kena scam ke? pic.twitter.com/6s1aeBKyC5 — JalalMisai (@jllmisai) July 13, 2024

Reactions

The comment section was filled with various reactions. Many criticised the man for creating content that attracts criticism and offers no real benefit.

Others pointed out that his explanation demonstrated how easily people can be deceived by content on social media.

lelaki nih telah membuktikan bahawa rakyat Malaysia ni mudah diperbodokan dgn benda bodo. — AbahKauPink (@kasisapu) July 14, 2024

Faham sebab content.Tapi x boleh ke lebih baik buat content yang mendatang kebaikan ?X perlu pun 'skema' or sterotype tetapi cuma kepada arah lebih baik.



Sebab apa tujuan kita nak 'misleading' information/context sesuatu benda hanya untuk membuka 'trigger' masyarakat?



My 2cents — Sm78w_57GhsS32 (@SSW12S) July 13, 2024

Dia tak scam sape2 dia buat kerja dia cuma netizen je bodoh. — Mi 🤓 (@adikitik) July 13, 2024

All that being said, as netizens it is also our responsibility to consume any kind of content from social media with a pinch of salt.

