Upin & Ipin Makes Appearance At DJ Wukong’s Indonesia Party!

Upin & Ipin is a Malaysian animated series featuring the life and adventures of bald twin brothers. There are currently 17 seasons with the 18th season having premiered on 10 April 2024.

The iconic twins have also appeared in three films: Geng: The Adventure Begins (2009), Upin & Ipin: Jeng Jeng Jeng! (2016), and Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris (2019).

The twins recently made a surprise appearance at Singapore DJ Wukong’s performance at a party in Indonesia.

DJ Wukong posted a clip of the event on his official TikTok account which showed one of the twins appearing as part of his performance visual in the background.

In the visual, the character that resembles Upin evolved and emitted laser lights from his eyes.

The party in Indonesia is said to have lasted from June to July and was held in several cities such as Surabaya, Jakarta, Bandung, and Medan.

Malaysian netizens were amused and some expressed surprise at Indonesia’s fascination with the cartoon series. It was probably a minor culture shock!

Many noted that while Upin & Ipin was a local production, it gained immense popularity in Indonesia and the character mascots are a popular sight.

Kan. Mmg la upin ipin tu best tapi mcm pelik sikit kenapa sampai mcm tu sekali dorang minat. Tapi bila pikir2 balik bagus jgk. Support sesama SEA. Org luar kalau sebut asian asyik lupa je SEA ni. Biar kita2 je la naikkan region kita. — Around_U (@Around_HiLight) July 15, 2024

i once prnh tnye kt one of my indo friend like what's her favourite INDONESIAN cartoon? she said Upin Ipin 😭 — حميراء (@huhmayra) July 15, 2024

yoooo…. indonesia is more obsessed with upin ipin than malaysians 😭 — matty_rysen (@MattyRysen) July 15, 2024

Pergi Indonesia korg boleh tengok upin ipin ni dekat mana2, mascot diorg bersepah and ada tv yg hanya tunjuk cerita upin ipin. — NiHaa Iwan (@IWANJELA) July 15, 2024

Meanwhile, another person offered an explanation for the people’s obsession with the Upin & Ipin series.

He explained that Upin & Ipin and Boboiboy filled the void left in children’s shows on television.

In the past, children watched a range of kids’ shows such as anime, tokusatsu shows such as Ultraman and Power Rangers (Super Sentai), and Nickelodeon shows. However, these shows allegedly stopped showing here.

On a side note, DJ Wukong used Ultraman in his visuals during his performance in Kuala Lumpur. He’s known for using popular characters such as Crayon ShinChan, Hello Kitty, and Baby Shark in his performance visuals.

Upin Ipin and Boboiboy filled the void left unattended for years in the kids show segment on TVs.

We used to had anime and tokusatsu, and Nick shows too. Until all of them stopped one day, then Upin Ipin came as an original age appropriate kids show here — Lazr Boi on Youtube (@RetroKamen) July 15, 2024

Hahahaha DJ Wukong ni. Memang visual dia cenggitu weh tapi pandailah guna Upin Ipin untuk audience indonesia — Prabowo Fans Negeri Sembilan (@fathermeeth) July 15, 2024

Dia pakai ultraman weh. Hahahaha — Prabowo Fans Negeri Sembilan (@fathermeeth) July 15, 2024

