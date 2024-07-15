Rafizi Ramli’s Boss Muffin Has Gone Missing For 2 Days!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Shut down the airports and train stations! Economic Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli’s boss, Muffin the cat, has gone missing.

Muffin has been missing for two days. A “worried” Rafizi said Muffin has never left home but somehow managed to climb out. He added that Muffin is very friendly towards strangers.

Kepada penduduk sekitar Presint 10 Putrajaya, kalau ada ternampak kucing oren putih ini, mohon hubungi saya.



Dah dua hari Muffin tak balik rumah, dia tak pernah keluar rumah dan dia dah pandai panjat keluar 🤣



Dia terlebih mesra dengan sesiapa (walaupun dia tak kenal). pic.twitter.com/e3ZCJ0x7VZ — Rafizi Ramli (@rafiziramli) July 15, 2024

Rafizi shared a video of Muffin on Twitter and implored Putrajaya Precinct 10 residents to keep a lookout for the white and orange feline. He also spread the news on his other social media accounts.

News agencies and portals reported news of the missing cat too, highlighting the urgency of the matter.

@malaysiagazette Menteri Ekonomi, Rafizi Ramli memuat naik hantaran di media sosial dilaporkan hilang selepas tidak pulang ke kediaman mereka di Presint 10 Putrajaya sejak dua hari lalu. Menerusi hantaran di laman sosial, beliau merayu kepada penduduk di kawasan sekitar supaya menghubunginya beliau jika ternampak Muffin. ♬ original sound – malaysiagazette

There have been suggestions for Rafizi to talk to the stray cat community and get them to pass on the “Come Home Boss” message to Muffin.

While everyone awaits news of Muffin’s return, some people speculated Muffin’s reasons for leaving.

Some claimed Muffin had enough of Rafizi’s speech while others believed the cat had defected to another political party. #LangkahMeow

On the other hand, a netizen brushed away worries and said Muffin likely went on a nice, long date.

Regardless of Muffin’s motivations to leave home, the public is advised to refrain from making further speculations so that Putrajaya residents and stray cats can carry on the investigations without interference.

@rafiziramli Last 2 weeks kucing saya hilang jugak tp dah balik dah alhamdulillah. Cuba letak litterbox dia dkt pintu/ruang dia boleh masuk. Lepas tu kalau carik, bgtau la strays kalau nampak muffin suruh dia balik. Itu cam mitos tp yg penting doa banyak2 Allah tlg muffin balik — Chibimee (@Chibime961) July 15, 2024

Yab mungkin dia dah lari masuk Parti Pengkhianat — 🇲🇾 xtrailme 🇵🇸 (@zakixtrail) July 15, 2024

Koching cari partner . — Vikvikchen28 (@vikvikchen28) July 15, 2024

