What In The Petai Is That? Aussie Girl’s Unique Recipe Had Us Scratching Our Heads

It would appear that Georgia P’s petai journey began back in 2022, according to her “petai playlist” on TikTok.

There are 3 parts in the playlist and the one that has garnered the most views and reactions is her most recent one where she tried incorporating the very Malaysian ingredient, petai, in making a sandwich.

Not something you would expect to find here, even for the most hardcore petai fan.

However, for Georgia who shares “unique recipes using South East Asian ingredients” on TikTok at @simplegreensoul, she seemed to enjoy the sandwich.

Fusing petai into a smashed avocado sandwich, her video has garnered over a million views.

One Malaysian comment summed the video up quite nicely: “Petai sandwich? Having a very malay heart attack.”

Another said their grandmother was rolling in her grave.

One user said “Coming soon…petai smoothie.” Much to our horror, Georgia replied: “OMG hahaha great idea.”

Another said that his heart ached looking at how the petai was prepared.

Someone else said she would make tempoyak using salmon.

Many pointed out how smelly it was going to be afterwards.

For the sandwich, Georgia chopped up the petai beans, to make sure there were no worms hiding inside and blanched them.

She then smashed some avocados and added in the beans, lime juice and chilli. The whole thing was smushed and smashed together and then spread between two slices of bread.

The texture of the spread looked like the kind of gunk people would use as a facemask but amazingly, Georgia really enjoyed her petai and smashed avocado sandwich.

“It is an explosion of flavour,” she said upon tasting it.

Back in 2022, Georgia shared her first petai video, including a mention of Malaysia. She summed up petai as “so good yet so bad”.

Georgia used the petai to make sambal and had it with rice.

Perhaps that’s why in comparison to her 1 million petai sandwich views, the sambal one only garnered over 100K views.

In June this year, she shared another petai video but that only amassed about 30K views. In that video, she added petai to a bowl of pumpkin, ginger and lemongrass soup.

In short, the minute she turned the petai into a Nutella-like spread and had it with bread, Malaysians detected the smell, woke up from their slumber and were drawn to the sandwich video.

However, this fusion doesn’t look as bad as the South Korean influencer who made the “cendol ramen”.

