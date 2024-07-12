Influencer Jason’s Kaptac Visit Ends In Positive Outcome For All Future Customers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Perhaps it is human nature that some people can’t handle criticism. They either retaliate by being sarcastic or defensive.

In the case of online food reviewer Jason Chen, there have been several instances of his reviews attracting criticism, either from the eatery owner or fans of the food in question.

Not this time, though.

Chen recently reviewed a stall called Kaptac at KL Last Exit- Food Station following a recommendation from a social media user named Danii during a TikTok Live session.

After the live session ended, Chen and his girlfriend decided to try out Kaptac, which specializes in French fast food.

Upon arrival, they met the stall owners and ordered the French Tacos and the Kapsalon.

When the food arrived, Jason didn’t hold back in giving his honest review.

He mentioned that while the French Tacos, priced at RM15, had a smaller portion than expected, they were generously packed with fillings and tasted fantastic.

He rated them a commendable 7.9.

As for the Kapsalon, he noted that the ghost pepper sauce reminded him of the Samyang instant noodles.

He appreciated the freshness of the dish, with its blend of cheese, protein, and fries, and gave it a solid 7.5.

The Aftermath

Even before Chen could finish editing his review video, Kaptac had shared their response to Chen’s feedback with their own video.

This quick reaction was prompted by Chen’s honest feedback when the owners asked him how everything was during his visit.

Chen told them about the portion size not matching the price.

Kaptac took the feedback seriously and showed in their response video that they had increased the size of their Tacos.

This prompt adjustment highlights the power of social media and the benefits of being open to criticism and feedback.

This incident exemplifies how social media can influence businesses and how embracing feedback can lead to positive changes.

