[Watch] Son Gets Excited Over Mum’s Newspaper Appearance, But Story Has A Cute Plot Twist

A mother and son headed to a newspaper stand one day because they found out she was mentioned in an article and both were excited to get their hands on a copy.

The mum and son in question are no strangers to Malaysian social media as their whole family is quite well-known for their wholesome content.

Known on social media as “Abe Wee”, he is the brother of influencer Wee Yun Nee or “Mek Yun”.

Their entire family is known for being fluent in Bahasa Melayu and the Kelantanese dialect.

Abe Wee, or his full name Wee Chuan Chin shared a video on TikTok of his trip to the newspaper stand with his mother.

He excitedly picked up a copy of Sin Chew Daily to look for his mother’s article. The two of them were even more excited to find out that the feature was on the second page.

Even the mother was initially shy to see her photo in the newspaper.

However, the “plot twist” came after the mother-son duo were done admiring the article.

“We have a problem,” the mother exclaimed.

And the problem? Neither of them could read Chinese characters so they were not able to understand what was written in the article.

Later Abe Wee explained that his whole family, despite being Chinese, does not understand Chinese language.

Nevertheless, to commemorate the celebration, Abe Wee cut out the article and had it laminated for his mother.

“After this can keep it in the room,” she said.

Reactions

Many had a hearty laugh when Abe Wee said that his whole family could not read Chinese.

One TikTok user shared about her Chinese friend who scored an A for Bahasa Melayu but was graded E for Chinese language (possibly Mandarin) during their schooling days.

Another suggested using Google Lens to translate.

What was the article about?

The article in Sin Chew Daily was about a video which was posted by Mek Yun.

In the video, Mek Yun showed how to prepare “Bakchang” (Chinese Ketupat). She prepared it with her mother who shared the halal version of the traditional Chinese dish.

