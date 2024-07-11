[Watch] Shy Boss’s Reaction To Surprise Birthday Warms Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What makes a birthday more fun? A surprise celebration, of course! But before you embark on a journey to plan an out of this world surprise for your friends, family members or bosses, bear in mind not everyone is fond of surprises.

Birthday Surprise For A Shy Boss

In a TikTok video shared by @fatiyalan_, a female employee at De Toast bakery in Muar, Johor, captured the heartwarming moment when she planned a birthday surprise for her boss, Sim Wee Tong.

The surprise, complete with a cake, was revealed as Sim entered the room. His face showed a shocked reaction upon seeing the cake, and he quickly ran into a nearby room, trying to hide his face with his hands on the table.

Soon after, Sim composed himself, accepted the cake, and blew out the candle.

He remarked that he is a shy person and jokingly asked if his employees were aware of his bashful nature.

He then thanked his employees for the thoughtful surprise.

Reactions

This video has garnered one million views at the time of writing. Many found Sim’s reaction to be funny as he was embarrassed to be given a birthday surprise.

One said that he is shy but managed to become a boss, but others who are shy have nothing.

Another netizen commented that it is nice to have such a boss. Meanwhile, others were saying how cute his reaction was.

Nevertheless, the surprise celebration made his day a special one to remember.

