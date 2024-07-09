[Watch] Life’s Simple Joys: Child Dances Happily After Buying Burger

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Food is not only about satisfying hunger; it is also about emotions.

Many people associate food with their emotions, some eat when they are happy, some when they are sad and there are those whose day brightens up when they get their favourite food.

Recently, a video was shared by a burger vendor showing a child cutely riding his bicycle to buy a burger.

The video was shared on TikTok by @iedasalim.

The video begins with a small boy riding his bicycle which still has training wheels on, arriving at the stall with a big smile.

He stopped in front of the stall which was much higher than him and greeted the vendor and ordered a burger.

“Assalamualaikum, I want a burger,” the kid said in the video.

After getting the burger, he paid RM4 to the vendor and suddenly broke into a cute happy dance before getting back on his bicycle.

The boy visited the stall previously and the vendor had also shared a video, calling him her “smallest customer”.

Many felt warmed by the video but advised the kid not to buy burgers alone at night to which the vendor replied saying that it was not far out.

The stall is in a housing area and it is assumed that the boy lives nearby.

Another netizen praised the child for his intelligence and was mesmerised by his cuteness.

One of the netizens also asked if the burger was so tasty that the child danced after purchasing it.

Nevertheless, it is safe to say that the child had a good meal.

