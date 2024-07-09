Kid Gets Red Card, Dad Brandishes Iron Rod

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video went viral recently on Twitter showing a man holding an iron rod allegedly because he was angry with the action of a referee who was believed to have red-carded his son during a football match.

Shared by @ronramka, the man in the video was seen dragging an iron rod heading towards the field.

Anak kena red card kau nak amik batang besi pukul ref.



Bola Malaysia ni dah la dah nazak, ada pulak orang macam ni jadi enabler kepada anak2 tunjuk perangai xsemenggah. Pundek betul mak bapak macam ni.



Kalau aku jadi coach aku perhambat keluar je player tu. Menyusahkan 😡 pic.twitter.com/tDhSdl8Pxc — RonKemar (@ronramka) July 8, 2024

However, he was stopped by members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) who were on duty at the time.

The iron rod he was holding was also confiscated by a RELA member.

It is understood that the incident happened during a football match held at a school. The location however is not known.

At the time of the incident, an individual believed to be a member of the sports staff was also seen warning the man.

He was then calmed down by RELA members and was seen leaving the field with his son.

However, at the end of the video, he was seen once again trying to lift the iron rod because he was not satisfied with what happened but was detained by the RELA members involved.

The video attracted the attention of Twitter users, garnering over 250K views since it was shared yesterday afternoon.

Some expressed their dissatisfaction and anger over the man’s seemingly emotional outburst.

One Twitter user recalled the time when he told his dad that he received a red card during a football match in primary school.

His dad reacted by asking him if he knew how to play football.

Another remarked how from his experience, it was the mothers who made the most noise during a football match.

While only assumptions can be made from the video as there is no further information, one user offered a possible take, that the father took the iron rod to chase his own son for getting red-carded.

Korg ni cer husnudzon skit.Ntah2 bapaknyer nk perambat anaknye tu sbb main smpi kena redcard. — Anonymousity Rebellion (@Chillex35653570) July 8, 2024

