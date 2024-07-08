[Watch] Fairy Tale-Like Rainbow View Against Mount Kinabalu Captured On Camera Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s not really a common occurrence but it does happen and is among the most sought after view for tourists who visit Kundasang.

Based on some of the comments we saw online, it is considered rare even for locals to experience this breathtaking view.

A video shared on Facebook by Justin Liew captured the rare sighting of a rainbow after heavy storm in Pekan Nabalu near Kundasang.

It has since gone viral with over 4K shares.

The video was taken near the Mount Kinabalu viewing platform and was utterly breathtaking even for those of us looking at it on our tiny phone screens.

Imagine those who were there, witnessing it in front of their very eyes.

According to Liew, the video was taken at about 3pm.

The rainbow stretches over the mountain, encapsulating the grand Aki Nabalu like a scene straight out of the Never Ending Story.

Screenshot from Justin Liew’s Facebook post

Rainbow Delight

Further checks found that a visit to the viewing platform is common among tour guides who bring tourists to catch a view of the majestic mountain.

However the rainbow sighting would simply be an added bonus.

Another Facebook user, Marychell Mathilda Taisin, also shared a similar view with the caption: “The greater your storm, the brighter your rainbow.”

Her shot was taken from a different viewing platform, most likely in Kundasang.

A tour guide on Instagram, @kundasang_calling_traveller said last October in a video of a rainbow sighting that this was among the most difficult views to get. It was her customer’s good fortune on that day to be able to catch the sunset and a rainbow against Mount Kinabalu.

Pekan Nabalu

Nabalu is famous among tourists as it is considered a must visit spot to take in the magnificent view of Mount Kinabalu in all its glory.

It is also a favourite pit-stop before reaching the town of Kundasang.

According to Sabah Tourism, the town sits about 12 kilometres before the Kinabalu Park and offers shopping and food opportunities for visitors.

But above all, the area has a look-out point where visitors can enjoy pictures taken with a grandeur view of Mount Kinabalu as the backdrop. Sabah Tourism

