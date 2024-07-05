[Watch] Mum Shocked By RM80 Price Tag For Prime Drink But Buys Anyway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There has been a growing trend of people purchasing food and drinks simply because they weny viral.

Many are eager to try perhaps due to the influence of FOMO (fear of missing out), sometimes at steep prices.

Expensive Vending Machine Delights

A recent share on Twitter was a video of a mother observing her children’s antics at a vending machine near a mamak shop.

The mother shared that her son was thrilled to buy a popular energy and hydration drink called PRIME.

They had even gone out of their way, travelling around the area to find the drink.

However, the mother was shocked to discover that the drink was priced at RM89 but had a “Buy 1 Free 1” offer.

However, the free bottle got stuck in the machine which irritated the mother even more. Additionally, her son also bought a chocolate bar for RM55.

“I don’t understand. You mother will go broke like this,” the mother said in the video.

Perhhh budak2 zaman sekarang air botol macam tu je rm80 ? 🤦🏻‍♂️ ape ke menatang air PRIME yang mahal sangat tu. Beli kt mesin mamak je pulak tu 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Rl9aQChms3 — mhmmdhsm (@mhmmdhsm) July 4, 2024

Why Were The Drinks Expensive?

Prime is owned by two celebrities and YouTubers known as Logan Paul and KSI (Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji) from the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK).

Both are also boxers, and have promoted and marketed the drink in several countries.

As for the Feastables chocolate bar, it is produced by Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.

Mr Beast is the world’s richest YouTuber and is also from the US. This chocolate bar is available in several supermarkets in Malaysia.

This viral phenomenon highlights the strong influence of social media and celebrity endorsements on consumer behaviour, often driving people to seek out and purchase high-priced items.

Reaction

As expected, many who saw the video were surprised by the incredibly high prices for the drinks and the chocolates.

One person remarked that generally things in Singapore are considered more expensive than in Malaysia but the drink that the boy bought was only S$3.50 over there.

Screenshot from the Singapore Store

Some think that the drink is sold at an expensive price due to import costs and taxes.

Many also suggested that the public avoid buying the “energy drink” because it is not worth the price.

Meanwhile, a few netizens said that they would never spend nearly RM100 just to buy a bottle of drinking water.

Memang tak la belikan kalau RM 80 satu air. 😂😂 — Uncle Den (@AngkolDen) July 4, 2024

Rasanya kalau minum seteguk ni tak haus sepanjang hari😔 — balqis | learnmandarin🍊 (@nurblqsss) July 4, 2024

Beli ikut trend je. Tu dh rasa xsedap nyesal lah hahahhaha — TokWi🇵🇸 (@littleNurina) July 5, 2024

Zoomers…🗿



Mahal sebab direct shipping dari US plus tax etc. Tunggu je setahun dua kalau Logan nak expand ke SEA, saing2 harga gatorade jugak nanti 😂 — Rutiv (@Rutiv35) July 4, 2024

