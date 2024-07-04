The Power Of Cat: Zus Coffee’s New Ad Goes Global

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A good advertisement can make or break a product, and Zus Coffee’s latest campaign has definitely grabbed people’s attention.

So, how did they do it? The answer is simple: they used a cat, the ultimate heart-melter for almost anyone with a heart.

via GIPHY

Zus Coffee’s Matcha Macam campaign with a cat licking the screen did well with Malaysians.

It was so good infact that it landed on the “No Context Cats” Twitter page, which is an international account, known quite well among cat lovers on the site.

With about 310K followers, the Zus Coffee video has garnered 4.1 million views since it was shared with the caption: “The perfect ads doesn’t exist (sic)” yesterday.

The perfect ads doesn't exi- pic.twitter.com/55FD9PKetI — No Context Cats (@nocontextscats) July 3, 2024

Zus Coffee jumped in and reshared the post, saying: “Mom, we’ve made it.”

Many replied saying the advertisement was cute, with one Twitter user saying she does not why but she finds the advertisement hypnotizing.

Comel comel comell 😍 — balqis | learnmandarin🍊 (@nurblqsss) July 3, 2024

This ad is hypnotising. Even when I am busy walking, I would stop for a few seconds just to look at the cat licking the screen. I would then look at it again and again. I am not sure why. That cat hypnotised me. — ˚ ༘♡ ⋆｡˚ ✿ ꕥ (@grandiloquus) July 3, 2024

This ads seriously makes people want to stop for a while. Just to look at the cat. 😸😸 — Xixi-Gege #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@GeXixi37949) July 3, 2024

However, amidst all the expressions of cuteness, one reply stood out.

Twitter user @longjongsiIver said: “Indonesian brand Zus Coffee.”

While it looks like the account was merely trolling, it still angered many and sparked a slew of replies from Malaysians defending the brand’s origin.

Zus Coffee also replied, saying: “We’re proudly made in Malaysia!”

Others pointed out that there wasn’t even a Zus outlet in Indonesia so how was it possible that the brand was Indonesian.

Clearly, the account was just having some fun at the expense of proud Malaysians.

We’re proudly made in Malaysia! 🇲🇾 — ZUS Coffee® (@ZUSCoffee) July 3, 2024

This is true, as indonesian there’s a lot of Zus coffee shops across Indo.



Support produksi lokal 🇮🇩 — Kyro Ryo (@KyroRyo) July 3, 2024

indo doesn't even have zus coffee bro. get your facts checked before u claim ours pic.twitter.com/ykDT8bjHGP — 💟 (@honeybyebaby) July 3, 2024

Despite this, one thing remains clear: cats and coffee make an irresistible combination.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.