Paris 2024: Malaysian Contingent Gets New “Fiercer” Jacket

We have a new jacket!

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has finally unveiled the official jacket for the Malaysian contingent representing the country at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

This was after so many things were said about the initial design which was unveiled on 23 June.

Criticism was levelled against OCM for the mediocre design and the sad unveiling where three mannequins were “employed” to present the attire.

Despite the OCM reasoning that they were working with limitations, they decided to redesign the attire, at least for the jackets to be worn by the Malaysian contingent.

Following mixed feedback on the design and tiger motif which did not shine through, the OCM has decided on fiercer tiger stripes design for the official attire of the Malaysian contingent to Paris 2024. OCM President Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria

On a black background, the orange stripes are more visible on the front and back of the jacket.

The Malaysian flag also bears its full colours compared to the much criticised gold version in the previous attire.

The council also informed that they have changed the colour of the OCM logo which features the Jalur Gemilang and the five Olympics ring on the collared shirts as a sign of respect for the Malaysian flag.

OCM expressed their gratitude to the sponsor, Yonex Sunrise Malaysia on their readiness to allow a new design for the official attire.

They also expressed their appreciation to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh for respecting OCM’s position as the main council of the National Sports Association that is free and recognised by the International Olympics Council (IOC) as the National Olympics Council since 1954.

The mannequins were not employed to unveil the jacket this time around.

Backlash

When the attire was unveiled last month, some felt the entire design was tired and the tiger stripes were sparse.

There seemed to be barely any stripes on the long-sleeved top version.

The final nail on the coffin was unveiling the attires on strange-looking mannequins that looked like they were going to topple backwards.

Prior to the big reveal, the attires were hidden from view by draping black cloths around the mannequins, lending the mannequins a Death Eater-like look.

