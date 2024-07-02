“Netflix Is Not RTM” – Ahmad Zaki’s Unhappiness Over Mat Tudung Begins On TV Backfires

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

He was once embroiled in a controversy surrounding a rude tweet he posted.

Today, he is back again, this time earning himself a reply on Twitter from the big boss of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Suhaimi Sulaiman.

All because of a Malay movie on Netflix called Mat Tudung Begins.

Ahmad Zaki Yamani posted a screenshot of the movie title and said: “Apa cerita drag kat tv ni? Buat rosak masyarakat la.”

He tagged RTM director-general Suhaimi, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (religious affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

What caught people’s attention was the fact that the screenshot was clearly from streaming service Netflix but Ahmad Zaki tagged the boss of RTM to air his grievance.

Suhaimi replied to him, pointing out that the movie was not showing on RTM.

Bukan di RTM tu saudara. https://t.co/uYCNzRmXmb — Suhaimi Sulaiman (@suhaimisulaiman) July 2, 2024

He replied to Suhaimi asking who was in charge of monitoring “private television stations”.

Baik.



Tumpang tanya. Siapa kawal selia stesen-stesen penyiaran swasta? — Demi Rakyat! (@Zaki_Yamani_) July 2, 2024

Suhaimi briefly said: “Do your homework before your postings lose credibility.”

Do your homework before your postings hilang credibility. https://t.co/pKxGPiGoFd — Suhaimi Sulaiman (@suhaimisulaiman) July 2, 2024

Who is Ahmad Zaki Yamani?

Last year, Ahmad Zaki had commented on a Malaysiakini report of PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s deteriorating health where he “prayed for Allah to take the life of Abdul Hadi” to “stop the damage he was doing on earth”.

As if that wasn’t rude enough, Ahmad Zaki added a “P/S: Take Mahathir too.”

News reports at the time identified him as a PKR man.

READ MORE: PKR’s Zaki Yamani Not Backing Down From Rude Tweet, Claims Not An Aide But Old FB Post Says Otherwise

Following backlash, which included a reaction from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim himself, Ahmad Zaki apologised.

“I apologise to the wives and family of Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang if my comment hurt their feelings,” he said.

READ MORE: PKR Man Finally Apologises For Rude Tweet On PAS President

What is Mat Tudung Begins?

Released in cinemas last year, it is a prequel to the 2014 film Mat Tudung.

The movie is directed by Datuk Fizz Fairuz and made about RM1.2 million in collection during its cinema run.

It is now available for streaming on Netflix and is on number 2 on the Top 10 movies list in Malaysia.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.