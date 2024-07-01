Neelofa, A Peach And Something Called “Isterix” – Here’s What Happened

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mention Isterix and most likely you have no idea what it is.

In yet another case of controversial marketing, the company behind the product was forced to address social media backlash concerning their posters on Instagram.

After much criticism last week, the account @nilofagroup issued an apology after the way they promoted their product on Instagram became a social media conversation piece.

Considering the name of the account was “nilofa” and there were also videos of Neelofa promoting Isterix on the same Instagram page, many lashed out at her for employing what they deemed as sleazy marketing technique.

So why was it sleazy? Isterix is a supplement for women, specifically concerning “sexual health”. Some of the posters illustrated what could be a woman’s private parts using images of a peach and a zipper.

The “sleazy” posters have been removed but as is the case with the Internet where nothing truly disappears forever, screenshots are aplenty.

Screenshot of a now-deleted post on the Isterix Instagram page.

While the supplement itself earned it some negative comments on its official Instagram page for alleged overclaiming, it is the posters that led to the company having to issue an apology.

To demonstrate how jaw-dropping the illustration was, someone remarked that they “can never look at peaches the same again”.

The peach post too has since been deleted.

Nilofa Group in a statement apologised for the graphics, saying they will be more sensitive in producing their content in the future.

How is this linked to Neelofa?

Actress and entrepreneur Neelofa is no stranger to controversy.

From launching her hijab line in a disco to flouting movement control order (MCO) rules during the pandemic, she has been relatively off the controversy radar for quite a spell now.

Until someone on Twitter reshared a poster of Isterix.

hajah korang lama menyepi dia kembali dengan ubat burit! pic.twitter.com/I1mj1a4kAK — KukkieCats (@KittyCathooman) June 27, 2024

But how is she tied to Isterix?

Being an entrepreneur, she has many ventures. On her official Instagram page @neelofa, she lists down several other Instagrams including @nilofaplus.

Heading over to @nilofaplus, they list Isterix as among the products they sell.

Her other venture TheNoor where she is the founder issued a statement said Isterix was unrelated to TheNoor.

“First and foremost, we want to make it clear that TheNoor had no involvement in the creation or distribution of this image. The content in question was solely related to another product and does not represent our company’s marketing strategies or ethical standards,” TheNoor said.

They also “condemned the use of inappropriate or offensive imagery for marketing purposes”.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.